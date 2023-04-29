Abhilash Tomy, Retired Naval Officer, Becomes First Indian To Complete Prestigious Golden Globe Race

Commander Abhilash Tomy, a retired Naval officer, has become the first Indian to complete the prestigious Golden Globe Race.

He finished second in the race, a solo around-the-world sailing race, which started on September 4, 2022 from Les Sables-d'Olonne in France.

Abhilash Tomy / Bayanat crossed the finish line at 0446 UTC, finished his 2nd time solo non stop around the world journey, he at 2nd in #GGR2022 Race. He thanks Les Sables, and his sponsor https://t.co/PTR9zVB5aF . Congraturation Abhilash!!! pic.twitter.com/SLBxM5jTrH — Golden Globe Race 2022 (@ggr2022) April 29, 2023

"#GGR2022 2nd Arrival Abhilash Tomy (43) / India / Rustler 36 - "BAYANAT", finished his 2nd solo around the world," says the announcement made on the official page of the race.