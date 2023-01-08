Commonwealth Games 2022 Star Anahat Singh Wins U-15 British Open Squash Title

India's fast-rising squash player Anahat Singh on Sunday won the girls' under-15 title at the prestigious British Junior open here.

The 14-year-old, who was India's youngest athlete at the Commonwealth Games last year, beat Sohaila Hazem of Egypt 3-1 in the final.

The British Junior Open is held in January every year. This year, it was held after a gap of two years due to COVID-19.

In the quarter-finals, Anahat beat Harleen Tan of Malaysia 3-0 before blanking Malak Samir of Egypt 3-0 in the semifinals.

This was her third final at the British Junior Open.

Anahat had won the under-11 title in 2019 and finished runner-up the year after in the girls' under-13 category.

The India player will now be preparing for the Asian Junior team championships, to be held in Chennai in February.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)