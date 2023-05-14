Conor McGregor Aims To Break Titanic Record At Long-awaited UFC Comeback

Conor McGregor, the UFC sensation, has declared his intentions to break Matt Brown’s record of thirteen knockouts in the upcoming fight against Michael Chandler. It would mark his return to the octagon after nearly two years of absence, owning to a leg injury. The bout will be a part of The Ultimate Fighter series, and McGregor is aiming to regain his form after losing three of his last four fights.

At UFC Charlotte, Matt Brown tied Derrick Lewis' record of thirteen knockouts, and McGregor immediately set his sights on breaking it, tweeting, "I hold 8 KO's inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age. I'm getting this record."

Matt Brown, at 42 years of age, now holds the joint highest KO’s inside the UFC with 13KO’s. Him and “The Beast” Lewis are tied. I hold 8 KO’s inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age.

I’m getting this record. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 14, 2023

McGregor had previously broken several records during his prime, including the highest-watched UFC event of all time against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018. But his recent performances have not been as impressive.

McGregor has been training vigorously and has undergone an incredible physical transformation during his injury recovery. He intends to compete in the same weight class where he recorded his victory against Eddie Alvarez, with the goal of eventually launching an assault on the title.

McGregor in UFC

McGregor is a former two-weight UFC champion and one of the most recognizable figures in combat sports. The Irishman first burst onto the scene in 2013, quickly making a name for himself with his brash personality and knockout power. He won the interim featherweight title in 2015, before unifying the division with a record-breaking 13-second knockout of then-champ Jose Aldo later that year.

McGregor then moved up to lightweight, becoming the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously with a knockout victory over Eddie Alvarez.

Outside of the cage, McGregor has been just as successful, becoming one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, with a net worth of over $200 million. He has become a brand in his own right, with his whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve and fashion line August McGregor.

McGregor has also made headlines for his trash-talking and antics outside of the cage. It includes an infamous incident in which he threw a dolly at a bus carrying UFC fighters in 2018. Despite this, he remains a fan favorite and one of the biggest draws in the sport of MMA.

Image: AP