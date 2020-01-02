Conor McGregor Beats Rival Khabib Nurmagomedov But Not In The UFC Octagon

Former double champion Conor McGregor is going to make his much-awaited UFC return against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246. The Irish star has been out of the sport for a long time, since his crushing defeat against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. However, that did not affect his popularity or earnings as Conor McGregor still tops the chart of career earnings in UFC beating his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov with a huge margin.

UFC news: Conor McGregor surpasses Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov had punished Conor McGregor when they met inside the octagon and after so many trash talks and controversies, Khabib took the fight personally but Conor McGregor had a different approach towards it. As he said between the fight “It’s all business” (to Khabib Nurmagomedov) in the middle of the rounds, the former double champion proved it right by marking career earnings of $12 million (as per reports). Well, this reported amount does not include the Pay-per-view percentage, and Conor McGregor is the undisputed PPV king of UFC. Thus his actual earning is assumed to be much higher.

On the other hand, Khabib Nurmagomedov has a career earning of $8.6 million (as per reports). The undefeated Dagestani sits in the third spot of the table and is pretty much behind Conor McGregor. The fuel-fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov has different versions when it comes to inside the octagon and outside the octagon fights. Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly the larger man inside the octagon but as we step outside, Conor McGregor stands taller than all his contemporaries.

UFC news: What’s next for Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor will be facing Donald Cerrone, the man with most UFC wins in a welterweight contest in UFC 246 main event. While lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is slated to go against Tony Ferguson at UFC 247.

