Conor McGregor Bulks Up To 190lbs; Will He Fight Next In MiddleWeight? All We Know So Far

Mixed Martial Arts(MMA) superstar Conor McGregor took to his official social media handles on Monday and posted the latest pictures of him, where he can be seen bulked up following a major weight transformation.

Captioning the post, McGregor said, “190lbs of granite,” which led to the MMA enthusiasts speculating his return to the fighting arena in the middleweight category. The 33-year-old Irish fighter made his last UFC appearance during his fight against Dustin Poirier in the lightweight category on July 11, 2021.

Conor McGregor suffered leg injury

McGregor suffered a severe leg injury during his loss to Poirier and has been on the road to recovery ever since. He is expected to make a return next year as he looks all geared up with his transformation into a 190lb fighter. Before fighting Poirier in July, McGregor earlier made a comeback to UFC after a year of absence. However, McGregor faced defeat at the hands of Poirier on both occasions, having won against him in the first fight in 2014.

Will Conor McGregor fight Khamzat Chimaev in his next fight?

McGregor recently accepted an offer to fight Khamzat Chimaev, on being goaded by his former opponent Nate Diaz on Twitter. As per a report by the Daily Star, pushing for a match between McGregor and Chimaev, Diaz said the Irish MMA star should fight Chimaev as it would be a great fight to make. Diaz further added by saying it would be an opportunity for McGregor to see if he can still fight opponents. Meanwhile, accepting the offer McGregor replied by simply saying he has no problems with it.

UFC President Dana White's views on the return of Conor McGregor

At the same time, the report by Daily Star also mentioned the UFC president Dana White during a podcast on The Jim Rome Podcast that McGregor still has the desire to fight. As mentioned in the report, White went on to further add, “He’s chomping at the bit to get back in there and compete again. It’s going to be a while before he can put some torque on that leg. April, for him to start training again in April is probably about right.”

