Conor McGregor Decks Up For A Comeback, UFC Fighter Reveals When He Intends To Come Back

Since fracturing his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021, Conor McGregor has been inactive for more than two years. He hasn't competed since. However, it seems after a long haul, McGregor is set to return and December could likely be the month after all. McGregor and his expected opponent, Michael Chandler, have recently increased their activity in the mixed martial arts world.

Conor McGregor hints at December comeback

Even though both competitors had made it apparent that they wanted to fight before the year was up, UFC President Dana White recently said that might not still be the case. "Obviously, we're running this whole season of The Ultimate Fighter. To not do that fight would be ridiculous, but we're working on it. I'm hoping we can do it early next year."

However, on Monday, McGregor made an admission that he is considering the month of December as an option for his comeback, tweeting:

December is back on the table! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 22, 2023

It is unclear what has suddenly changed has brought UFC 296 back on the table. According to reports, McGregor missed the cut-off date for joining the USADA testing pool.

Conor McGregor has stated that he intends to fight Michael Chandler in his first match when he makes his comeback to the realm of MMA. 'The Notorious' also intends to take on Justin Gaethje for the symbolic 'BMF' title and finish his feud with Nate Diaz with a trilogy fight.

McGregor earlier said December seemed unlikely for a return

Conor McGregor said that his comeback in December no longer seemed feasible in a series of since-deleted voice notes, saying:

"I’m ready, yeah. I'm ready. I want in. I wanted the announcement [for] December 16. I’ve given everything. It’s not going to happen. It doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. I thought we [confirmed it], but turns out, maybe it’s not so much. I don’t know, but anyway, I hold the power, and I’m going to keep doing my thing, I’m in a great spot, and I’ll see you all soon. (explicit) early next year, hopefully."

McGregor apparently pleaded to former Nevada Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, claiming that he is being prevented from earning a living. Despite the chatter, uncertainty continues to surround whether the biggest name in mixed martial arts will return this year, or if he plans to grace the octagon in the year 2024.