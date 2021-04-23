Conor McGregor Deletes Instagram Post After Tagging Fiancée Dee Devlin In X-rated Pic

Earlier, Conor McGregor shared a raunchy image on his Instagram page, tagging his fiancee Dee Devlin before deleting it in under 10 minutes. The image was taken from an X-rated scene of the movie ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’. The image shows actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who plays Jordan Belfort in the movie, and Margot Robbie, who plays Naomi Lapaglia, lying naked on a bed, surrounded by stacks of cash.

Conor McGregor Instagram: McGregor and Dee Devlin’s relationship

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin reportedly got together in 2008 and have stayed together ever since. The pair got engaged last year in August, with McGregor posting an image with Devlin on social media, where she can be seen flaunting her engagement ring. The couple also has two kids together, with Devlin preparing to give birth to their third child this summer. McGregor and Devlin welcomed their first child, a son, Conor Jr in May 2017, while their daughter Croia was born in January 2019.

Conor McGregor fiancee: McGregor and Devlin’s marriage

With the two preparing to be parents again, rumours have started swirling around that the duo will get married in the near future, possibly next year. Dee has remained tight-lipped about the nuptials, but her fiancee has already cleared up one major detail - the location. Earlier, while talking to the press (via Irish Mirror), McGregor revealed that his marriage will be “extravagant, the very best”.

McGregor and Devlin’s marriage venue

While McGregor didn’t reveal when he’s planning to get married, he confirmed the nuptial will happen in Ireland. “I'm gonna get married in the Emerald Isle, and then figure it out, so it's a big process. Let's see what happens, I'm ready for it all,” he added. Conor's father, Tony McGregor, has claimed that he would be more than happy to officiate the ceremony if he’s asked by the couple.

Conor McGregor next fight: McGregor vs Poirier 3 at UFC 264

Conor McGregor is set to make his return to the octagon this summer as he’s scheduled to fight rival Dustin Poirier in a trilogy match on July 10, 2021. Both the fighters are currently 1-1, with McGregor winning the first clash and Poirier getting his hands raised in their second clash. This makes their third bout a decider, which will headline the UFC 264 card. Apart from McGregor vs Poirier 3, the card will also feature a welterweight bout between top contenders Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson in the co-main event.

Image Source: Conor McGregor Instagram