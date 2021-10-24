Conor McGregor Moving Up Weight Division? 'Notorious' Is 'bulked Up' Ahead Of UFC Return

In his latest social media post, UFC superstar Connor McGregor looked a little extra pumped and buffed up ahead of his possible return into the octagon. Netizens were shocked by it and questioned what the intention of McGregor's sudden buff was, whether it was because he intends to move up a weight category, or he's just using it as an added power bonus.

"This man is never fighting professionally in mixed martial arts (again)," a tweet read. "Look at how big he’s gotten. Boxing? Maybe down the line. But he’s not getting in a cage that big. Absolutely not."

But McGregor was quick to respond, and said: "All I read was "look how big he has got." My man! These clowns are ****ed when I get back."

McGregor then spoke about the weight training he has been receiving and said that because he could not move around owing to his injury he chose to bring heavyweights to his training regime he even said that his power had increased significantly.

Quizzed on the weight training, he added: "There are pros and cons to everything. I could not move for the last three months, so I brought heavyweights to me, and moved them. Repetitively. Play with the cards you are dealt. 'My power is up over 50 per cent."

McGregor has not been in the octagon since his loss to Dustin Poirier in July when the Irishman broke his leg and has been recovering from the injury. There is still no confirmation as to when McGregor will make his return to UFC.

McGregor accused of assault

Conor McGregor seems to have made it a habit to be entangled in some form of controversy and this time it is after he allegedly punched someone. Now while it may sound like his job description, after all, what else is an MMA fighter supposed to do? This time, it was not in an octagon but in a bar where he allegedly punched his 'friend', an Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti, during a party in Rome. Facchinetti has now come out and addressed the incident and said that if there is any video of the incident and it gets out then McGregor's MMA and UFC career will be over.

