Conor McGregor Net Worth: How Much Money Did The Notorious Make After Selling Proper 12?

UFC megastar Conor McGregor and his business partners, Audie Attar and Ken Austin, recently sold their majority stake in Proper No Twelve Irish whiskey to Proximo Spirits for over $600 million. Proximo Spirits bought a 20 per cent share of the brand in 2018 and last year upped its stake to 49 per cent. Now, the company owns the majority share of the Irish whiskey brand, with the exact numbers yet to be revealed. Apart from that, Proximo Spirits also owns another whiskey brand Bushmills and a tequila company Jose Cuervo.

Conor McGregor sells Proper 12

According to reports, all three founding members of Proper 12 - McGregor, Attar and Austin- will still maintain an active role in the company, with Proximo CEO Mike Keyes confirming that they will not make major changes to the Irish whiskey brand. Reports claim that the $600 million figure also includes $250 million already earned during Proper No Twelve’s first two years in business with Proximo Sprits. Proper 12 was founded in 2018 and has since been a highly profitable Irish whiskey company.

Proper 12 net worth

According to Keyes, Conor McGregor and his stardom played a key factor in the brand's success. “It’s hard to predict how long it’s going to take, but I’m looking at a million cases and saying that’s a starting point for this brand. Conor is very, very fixated on this being a multi-million case brand. I wouldn’t count him out ever,” Mike Keyes told Shanken News Daily. While there are no documents showing how much Proper No 12 sold in 2020, it's likely to be more than $30-40 million, as per reports.

Conor McGregor Proper 12: McGregor reacts to deal

After the news went viral, Conor McGregor took to Instagram and expressed his excitement with his 40 million followers. Conor McGregor claimed that “Proper Twelve is my baby” and it’s unbelievable that it became the biggest Irish whiskey company of the world in just three years. “What I have in store for you all will not only take Proper Twelve to the absolute pinnacle of Irish whiskey, but of all spirits,” he added.

Conor McGregor net worth: How much is Conor McGregor worth

According to ‘celebritynetworth,’ the Conor McGregor net worth in 2021 was estimated to be $120 million. And considering the recent deal, he made with Proximo Spirits, his wealth is likely to have significantly increased this year.

Image Source: Conor McGregor/ Instagram

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy.