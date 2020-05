CTB Vs RM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live Info

Chinatrust Brothers will take on Rakuten Monkeys in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on May 1, 2020. The match will be played in Taiwan and will commence at 4:05 pm IST. Fans can play the CTB vs RM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the CTB vs RM Dream11 prediction, the CTB vs RM Dream11 top picks and CTB vs RM Dream11 team.

Also Read | RM vs FBG Dream11 prediction, top picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League live

Justin Nicolino starred for Rakuten Monkeys in the CPBL earlier this week

Justin Nicolino started 8 innings and won 6 strikeouts , only let the opponent get 2 hits yesterday.Justin really did a good job last night.

ニコリーノ投手、ナイスピッチングで今季初勝利! pic.twitter.com/7zWEE8bQ5x — Rakuten Monkeys (@RakutenMonkeys) April 29, 2020

Also Read | RM vs FBG Dream11 prediction, top picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League live info

CTB vs RM Dream11 prediction

CTB vs RM Dream11 prediction - Chinatrust Brothers squad

Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, Kao Yu-Chieh.

RM vs CTB Dream11 prediction - Rakuten Monkey squad

Chen Chen-Wei, Lan Yin-Lun, Cheng Chin, Chan Chih-Yao, Yu Te-Lung, Chu Yu-Hsien, Lin Li, Chen Chun-Hsiu, Kuo Yen-Wen, Lin Cheng-Fei, Lin Chih-Ping, Kuo Yung-Wei, Wang Yi-Cheng, Weng Wei-Chun, Ryan Carpenter, Elih Villanueva, Chen Yu-Hsun, Huang Tzu-Peng, Chiang Kuo-Chien, Su Chun-Chang, Wang Yao-Lin, Lin Po-Yu, Lin Yi-Hsiang, Lin Hung-Yu, Liao Chien-Fu, Liu Shih-Hao.

Also Read | RM vs UL Dream11 prediction, top picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League live

CTB vs RM Dream11 match schedule

Date - Friday, May 1, 2020

Game timing - 4:05 PM IST

Venue - Taiwan

Also Read | Chinatrust Brothers vs Fubon Guardians live streaming, team news, CPBL live

CTB vs RM Dream11 prediction: CTB vs RM Dream11 top picks

Here are the CTB vs RM Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points:

Outfielders: C Wen-Chieh, C Chen-Wei, L Yin-Lun

Infielders: W Wei-Chen, P Chih-Fang, H Chin-Lung (C), L Li

Pitcher: J De Paula

Catcher: L Hung-Yu (VC)

CTB vs RM Dream11 prediction

Rakuten Monkeys start as favourites against Chinatrust Brothers in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on Friday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these CTB vs RM Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The CTB vs RM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | CTB vs FBG Dream11 prediction, top picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League live info