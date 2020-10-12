Dak Prescott Injury: Brother Of Cowboys QB Sends Inspiring Message From Hospital Room

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had suffered a gruesome-looking injury on his right ankle during the third quarter against the New York Giants on Sunday. With the team later revealing that the player was taken to a hospital with a right ankle compound fracture, many fans wondered about the player’s return date from the season-ending injury. Now, the player’s brother Tad Prescott has taken to social media to share an inspiring message for his brother, while also providing an update on the Dak Prescott injury.

How did the Dak Prescott injury occur?

The incident occurred when the Dallas Cowboys took on the New York Giants on Sunday. Dak Prescott’s nine-yard run was tackled by Giants defensive back Logan Ryan with about seven minutes remaining in the quarter, as the 27-year-old was seen rolling his ankle as he went down. After several minutes, the player was carried off the field, with everyone from the fans and players worried about the Dak Prescott injury. As he was taken off the field, Dak Prescott was visibly distressed after the incident, with the quarterback in tears as he made his way off the field.

When will Dak Prescott return? QB’s brother shares Dak Prescott injury update

God is good, and he’ll be back STRONGER than ever. I FUCKING guarante3 IT. Let’s go @dak continue to walk by #FAITH & I’ll make sure you continue to #FIGHT pic.twitter.com/0SWqGJ937h — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) October 11, 2020

After the Dallas Cowboys quarterback was taken to the hospital, several players from around the league posted messages of support. Later, the player’s brother Tad Prescott took to Twitter to share a positive message featuring Dak Prescott. Sharing a picture with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Tad Prescott wrote that 'God is good', promising that the 27-year-old will return stronger than ever.

Posting an emotional message, Tad Prescott guaranteed that the player will recover from the injury, as he appealed to Dak Prescott to walk by faith. Along with posting the message, Tad Prescott also shared a picture from the hospital room, in which the two brothers are seen smiling towards the camera.

After the injury, the Dallas Cowboys player underwent surgery at a local hospital to clean out the wound and repair it. Dak Prescott undergoing surgery means that the Dallas Cowboys quarterback will miss an NFL game for the first time in four years. Providing an update on the Dan Prescott injury, ESPN revealed that the surgery went very well, with the player expected to return in four to six months.

