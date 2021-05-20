Dana White Warns Jon Jones With 'Fight This Summer Or Never Fight Again!' Statement

Jon Jones is considered one of the greatest MMA fighters to ever step inside a UFC octagon, thanks to his phenomenal run as the UFC light heavyweight champion. A major Jon Jones record is his longest unbeaten streak in history (18). Bonny has spent months bulking up his physique in preparation for his highly-anticipated heavyweight debut in 2021. Earlier, he was on the line to fight the newly crowned heavyweight king Francis Ngannou, but after having an open dispute with UFC president Dana White and team related to higher pay, the negotiations have halted.

Jon Jones next fight: Dana White on Jones’ future

According to latest UFC news, Jones wants more than $10 million to fight Francis Ngannou, which the UFC officials are not at all interested in paying him. And recently, Dana White has also stood his ground, saying that the fighter’s future in UFC completely depends on him itself. While talking at the UFC 262 press conference, White revealed that if Jones wants to make his heavyweight debut, then they can schedule a bout as there are many fighters who want to fight the former light heavyweight champion. However, White also made it clear that they won’t mind parting ways with Jones if negotiations keep on failing.

"You know, it’s up to him. He can fight this summer, or he can never fight again. I mean, that’s up to him," White added.

UFC news: What’s next for the heavyweight division?

After the negotiations of a Jones vs Ngannou bout halted, Dana White announced that the heavyweight champion will now defend his title against Derrick Lewis in a rematch. Not just that, it was also revealed that the winner of Ngannou vs Lewis 2 will go on to fight Stipe Miocic, who lost the title to The Predator at UFC 260. This forces many to believe that the promotion has already moved on from Jon Jones, who has gone radio silent in the past month.

Jon Jones record: White hails Jones

Despite the ongoing dispute, Dana White still thinks Jon Jones is the best MMA fighter, calling him the greatest of all time (GOAT). White said that if Jones decides to retire right now, he will leave a legacy that will be very hard to overtake. “Right here, right now, he could retire, and I still consider him the GOAT until somebody else accomplishes what he has,” White said.

Jon Jones net worth

According to celebritynetworth, the estimated Jon Jones net worth is around $3 million.

