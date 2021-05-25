Daniel Ricciardo’s Ex-girlfriend Shockingly Moves On With Another Race Driver From NZ

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled to deliver top draw performances ever since he switched from Renault (now Alpine) to McLaren ahead of the 2021 season. After five races, the Australian driver is at the eighth place in the F1 standings while his teammate Lando Norris is ranked third in the other McLaren car. Amidst all of this, it was recently reported that the Daniel Ricciardo ex-girlfriend has moved on. So, who is Daniel Ricciardo dating now and here is a look at Daniel Ricciardo's relationship with his ex-girlfriend.

Daniel Ricciardo ex-girlfriend reportedly has moved on with another sports star

Jemma Boskovic, the former long-time girlfriend of Daniel Ricciardo, has reportedly moved on with another sportsperson. Boskowich and Ricciardo went to their Perth high school's Year 12 formal together before dating for the early part of the Australian's motorsport career. Moreover, it is believed that Boskovic lived with Ricciardo in Monaco for several years before they split in 2016. The Daniel Ricciardo ex-girlfriend split led to an awkward interview involving the then Red Bull driver and Kyle Sandilands.

Daniel Ricciardo ex-girlfriend Jemma Boskovic confirms she has moved on

Jemma Boskowich told The Daily Telegraph that she had begun a long-distance relationship with the Kiwi star, Andre Heimgartner. Heimgarther, 36, drives the Ford Mustang for Kelly Grove Racing in the Supercars Championship. "We met through a mutual friend in New Zealand and have been together two or three months," Boskovich told The Daily Telegraph.

Who is Daniel Ricciardo dating now?

The rumoured-to-be current Daniel Ricciardo girlfriend, Jessica Gomes is a Sydney native, born to a mother from Hong Kong and a Portuguese father. Gomes was rumoured to be Daniel Ricciardo's girlfriend ever since Australian publication, the Herald Sun, posted a picture of the two of them together on the front page of their paper. However, Ricciardo addressed the rumours later, claiming that there was nothing going on between them.

Are Daniel Ricciardo, Jessica Gomes Perth’s new power couple?https://t.co/sYr1LgnqQ7 — PerthNow (@perthnow) December 9, 2018

F1 standings: Daniel Ricciardo at eighth spot, Max Verstappen leads

It is fair to say that Daniel Ricciardo has had a disastrous start to the F1 2021 season with McLaren as he finds himself in eighth place in the F1 standings with 24 points, 32 points behind teammate Lando Norris (56), who is in third. Meanwhile, Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads the F1 standings for the first time in his F1 career. Verstappen has 105 points and is four points clear of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.