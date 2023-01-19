Wrestlers' Protest, Day 2 Live: Republic IMPACT- WFI Boss Brij Bhushan Singh To Resign

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra spoke to Republic on Thursday and revealed he came to know about the disturbing allegations on WFI through the media. “It is very unfortunate to see Olympic-level athletes do that. It hurts. Hopefully, we get to the reality of what it is and learn from this and create structures to make sure nothing like this happens again. I support athletes all my life. I have been an athlete so I am always with athletes. It also requires great courage. It's not easy for an athlete to talk. I don't want to get into the case because it's not right for me to comment on a case which is under an investigation,” Bindra told Republic.
The WFI Executive Committee and Annual General Meeting (AGM) will organize a meeting on January 22. WFI boss Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is expected to resign after the meeting.
Speaking at the protest site on Thursday, Indian wrestler Anshu Malik said, “You can only imagine how much our senior wrestlers have tolerated in the past 8-10 years. We don't want anyone from the current federation. We want a complete overhaul because everyone in the federation is corrupt. When we get private sponsorships, they [WFI] don't let us take it, and when funds are given to them, it never reaches the wrestlers. WFI president stayed on the same floor and across the room from the junior girls at the Junior World Championships. He would leave his door open. Every girl was made uncomfortable”.
WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan is likely to resign from his role. As per ANI, he will be present at the meeting of the Executive Committee and Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Wrestling Federation of India in Ayudhya, UP on January 22.
Speaking exclusively to Republic, Indian wrestler Vikram Yadav said, “Our friends are protesting for two days now and we demand a thorough probe into the allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan”.
Speaking about the sexual allegations against the WFI chief, Haryana Wrestling Association’s Rohatash Singh, “The leadership of Brij Bhushan Sharan helped Indian wrestlers to take part in maximum number of international competitions, which never happened before. WFI chief made it possible”.
Senior Vice President of WFI, I D Nanavati spoke to Republic and said, “We have made certain changes for the benefit of the wrestlers and many of them might have not like it. Allegations are only against WFI chief, and not on any other officers of WFI”.
Speaking on Day 2 of the ongoing protests by the Indian wrestler, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar said, “This is a serious issue. Incidents like this demotivate our sportspersons. For us, security of our female sportspersons is very important”.
Speaking to Republic TV, former Vice President of IOA Sudhanshu Mittal said, "Immediate FIR must be lodged by victims who faced sexual harassment".
ANI reported that the protesting wrestlers arrived at the office of the Union Sports Ministry in Shastri Bhawan. They will meet the officials to discuss the allegations leveled against WFI and its chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.
The protesting wrestlers will meet the Sports Ministry panel for a meeting on the allegations.
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat was asked to step down from the stage during the ongoing wrestlers’ protest in Jantar Mantar.
Left attempted to join the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar but faced outright rejection from Indian wrestlers. The wrestlers asked the opportunistic left netas to leave the protest.
Babita Phogat arrived at the protest venue in Jantar Mantar. As reported by ANI, Phogat said, "I have assured them (wrestlers) that the government is with them. I will try that their issues are resolved today".
"I thank the government for the support. We have come to know from sources that our president is planning to flee the country. So, we request the government to focus on this until the allegations made by our wrestlers are investigated," Bajrang Punia told reporters.
Bajrang Punia arrived in Jantar Mantar on Day 2 of the ongoing protests against the WFI and thanked the supporters. He urged everyone to leave politics out of the matter.
Center will form a three-member committee to investigate the allegations made against the WFI by the top wrestlers of India.
More champions join the wrestlers' protests against the WFI on Thursday.
Bajrang Punia took to his official Instagram handle late on Wednesday and sought support for their fight for saving wrestling in India. "As you all know that all the wrestlers are staging protests at Jantar Mantar. I would like to appeal to each and every one of the wrestling field, wrestlers, coaches our gurus to come forward and support us as this is a fight to save our game. Our President is saying it's only 3% and 97% is with him. I would like to request please unite and come in our support as we have to save wrestling and its future. It has given us everything in our life," Punia can be heard saying in the video.
On Wednesday, the Indian sports ministry took cognizance of the matter and sought an explanation from the national wrestling governing body in 72 hours.
As India's top wrestlers continue their protests against WFI on Thursday, they are set to be joined by more wrestlers from Chhatrasal stadium. Several wrestlers including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia leveled allegations of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the president Brij Bhushan Singh and coaches of the WFI.