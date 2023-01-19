Wrestlers' Protest, Day 2 Live: Republic IMPACT- WFI Boss Brij Bhushan Singh To Resign

Bajrang Punia took to his official Instagram handle late on Wednesday and sought support for their fight for saving wrestling in India. "As you all know that all the wrestlers are staging protests at Jantar Mantar. I would like to appeal to each and every one of the wrestling field, wrestlers, coaches our gurus to come forward and support us as this is a fight to save our game. Our President is saying it's only 3% and 97% is with him. I would like to request please unite and come in our support as we have to save wrestling and its future. It has given us everything in our life," Punia can be heard saying in the video.