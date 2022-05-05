Deaflympics: Dhanush Srikanth Wins Gold, Shourya Saini Bags Bronze In 10m Air Rifle Event

Dhanush Srikanth and Shourya Shaini put on medal-earning efforts on day three of the 24th Deaflympics, currently underway at Caxias do Sul, Brazil, and ensured a flying start to India’s campaign in the mega-event. Dhanush earned the gold medal at the men’s 10m air rifle competition by shooting 247.5, which also became a finals world record score. Shourya, on the other hand, earned the bronze medal by shooting 224.3, behind the silver medallist Kim Woo Rim of Korea, who shot 246.6 in the eight-man final on Wednesday.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to their official Twitter account after the medal-winning performance by the Indian shooters in the Deaflympics. “1st GOLD for India at Brazil #Deaflympics2021. 19 yr old #DhanushSrikanth bags Gold in Men's 10m Air Rifle with a score of 247.5. Dhanush also placed 2nd in the qualification round. Heartiest congratulations to debutant Dhanush on this,” SAI said congratulating the gold-medal winner.

Meanwhile, celebrating the Bronze medal by Shourya, SAI said, “#ShouryaSaini, clinched 2nd medal for India at Brazil #Deaflympics2021. Shourya bags Bronze in (#Shooting) Men's 10m Air Rifle with a score of 224.3. Heartiest congratulations. Brilliant effort by our Shooters (sic)”.

The 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist from India, Gagan Narang also took to his official Twitter handle to shed his thoughts about both the athletes. “No better feeling when the Indian Flag is on the podium twice..#Dhanush and #Shourya you made all Indians proud. Salute to your dedication, Hardwork and Spirit @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @Media_SAI @OfficialNRAI @OGQ_India (sic),” Narang wrote on Twitter.

Indian badminton team clinches the gold medal at 24th Deaflympics

Apart from the ecstatic performance in the men’s 10m air rifle event, the Indian badminton team also returned with the gold medal after defeating Japan 3-1 in the final. Having said that, the medal-winning efforts saw India rise to eighth in the 24th Deaflympics points table above Poland and Turkey. India sith 8th with two golds and one bronze medal, below Venezuela, who have won two golds, two silvers and 11 bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Ukraine currently leads the points table with 19 golds, six silvers and 13 bronze medals. The USA is placed second in the standings with six golds, two silvers, and seven bronze medals. Japan find itself placed third with five golds, four silvers, and four bronze medals.

(Image: @Media_SAI/Twitter)