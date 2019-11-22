DeAndre Hopkins Continues Lovely Game Tradition With Blind Mother, Shares Survival Story

Houston Texans registered their most important victory of the season on Thursday, November 21, as they beat Indianapolis Colts with a 20-17 win at NRG Stadium. The trio of Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller V were at their very best as they brushed aside the Colts in what turned out to be a low-scoring battle. However, there was an interesting incident that occurred during the game.

DeAndre Hopkins was at his very best against Indianapolis Colts

DeAndre Hopkins displays the close bond he shares with his mom

HOP FOR 6!!@DeAndreHopkins with a gift to his mom after giving the @HoustonTexans the lead! pic.twitter.com/GPCOHCsEEY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 22, 2019

DeAndre Hopkins' mother Sabrina Greenlee attends every match her son is involved in and sits in the same seat in the end-zone. Having lost her vision in an acid attack 17 years ago, Greenlee’s daughter whispers every action of the play that DeAndre Hopkins is involved in. Hopkins, on his part, is adamant that he hands Sabrina every touchdown pass on her end of the field, claiming that both mother and son share the success equally. Whenever DeAndre Hopkins catches a touchdown in her end-zone, Sabrina Greenlee beams with pride as her son hands her the ball on national television, which has become a symbol of their unbreakable bond over the years. In a recent interview, DeAndre Hopkins claimed that whenever he failed to make a touchdown he feels that he has let his mom down in some way.

DeAndre Hopkins' lovely game tradition

