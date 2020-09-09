DeAndre Hopkins Signs $54.5m Cardinals Extension To Become Highest-paid Non-QB In NFL

At the age of 28, DeAndre Hopkins is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The wide receiver signed a two-year contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals worth a reported $54.5 million, including $42.75 million guaranteed.

DeAndre Hopkins salary, Cardinals extension details

Arizona Cardinals announced the extension on Tuesday. While the numbers of the deal weren't disclosed, NFL Network shed light on Hopkins' AAV (annual average value) after the extension. Earlier this year, the Cardinals traded running back David Johnson, a second-round pick in 2020 and a fourth-round pick in 2021 in exchange for DeAndre Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick.

Hopkins, who still had three years left on his August 2017 extension with the Houston Texans, is now contracted to the Cardinals through the 2024 season. He will reportedly earn $94 million total over the next five years, making around $18.8 million each year. During a media session on Tuesday, Hopkins revealed he negotiated most of the deal on his own, without the help of his agent. Addressing his extension, the former Texans star said his deal includes a no-franchise-tag clause and a no-trade clause.

"The Cardinals, I can't thank them enough for coming and getting me from my previous team and showing me that my work is deserving," he told reporters. "I'm looking forward to playing some of my best football with this team and the goal is to be what everyone should be wanting, and that's to win a championship. That's the only thing on my mind."

DeAndre Hopkins has been one of the key performers in his position since his introduction to the NFL in 2013. A first-round draft pick that year, Hopkins earned four Pro Bowl selections and made the All-Pro first team for the third time in a row in 2019. Last year, he received 1,165 yards and registered seven touchdowns in 15 games. Hopkins has received over 600 passes for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns in his NFL career.

Alongside veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, DeAndre Hopkins will be key for the Cardinals, looking to provide adequate support to quarterback Kyler Murray during the 2020 season. The Cardinals will kickstart their 2020 season at San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 13 (Monday, September 14 IST).

(Image Credits: Arizona Cardinals Twitter Handle)