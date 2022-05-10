Delhi govt invites applications for coaches at its sports complexes

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Delhi government has invited applications from former athletes for being engaged as coaches at four sports complexes in the national capital, officials said on Monday.

According to an official order issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the coaches will be deputed at four sports complexes -- Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex, Singhu; Sports complex, Pehladpur; Sports Complex, Vikaspuri; and East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex and SKV Gandhinagar.

The coaches will be imparting training in football, athletics, table tennis and gymnastics under the Khelo India scheme. PTI GJS SMN SMN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)