Delhi HC Issues Notice To Centre, Archery Association Of India Over Its Election Results

Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Centre, petitioner Rahul Mehra and others to file their responses to the petition challenging the election results of the Archery Association of India.

The Division Bench consisting of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad directed the Centre and the newly elected management of the Archery Association of India to revert on the petition filed by its Chandigarh faction over the results of the election conducted on January 18.

The matter has been listed for hearing on October 16. The petition was filed by advocate Rahul Mehra seeking a probe into the functioning of various sports bodies.

Earlier, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had filed an application seeking HC's consent to give annual recognition provisionally to 54 NSFs till 30 September and to revoke the suspension of 3 NSFs and renew their annual recognition provisionally.

Delhi High Court has directed it to recall the decision to give provisional renewal of recognition to the NSFs. The Delhi High Court on June 24 asked the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport to maintain status quo in respect of the decision to provisionally renew the annual recognition of 54 National Sports Federations till further orders.

The Ministry in its application seeking consent for the approval till September 30, submitted that due to COVID-19 lockdown the documents are yet to be scrutinized and the recognition be granted provisionally. The ministry, in its application, has also clarified that only those NSFs, which were recognised last year, will be recognised and added that the ones that have been suspended will continue to remain so.

(Image credit: PTI)

