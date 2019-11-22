Deontay Wilder Vs Luis Ortiz 2 Live Streaming And Schedule: Where To Watch & Preview

WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder is going to face Luis Ortiz in one of the highly anticipated re-matches in the history of heavyweight boxing on Saturday live from Barclays Centre. 'The Bronze Bomber', who is yet to face defeat in his life, handed Luis Ortiz his only defeat of boxing career in their first encounter. Deontay Wilder knocked out the Cuban in their first fight but Luis Ortiz undoubtedly gave him one of the toughest fights of his life, while almost knocking the WBC champion out in the seventh round. Know where to watch the classic re-match.

Boxing: Deontay Wilder vs Luiz Ortiz 2 live streaming

Deontay Wilder vs Luiz Ortiz 2 will be available on Fox Sports pay-per-view on Saturday, November 23 at 9 pm PT (Sunday, November 24, 10.30 AM IST) from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. It can also be streamed via the Fox app. You can also tune into Sky Sports for watching the fight which is available for Google Chromecast, Apple TV and Android users.

Boxing: Deontay Wilder vs Luiz Ortiz 2 Preview

The upcoming fight between 'Bronze Bomber' and 'King Kong' is going to take place from MGM Grand and Deontay Wilder is going to enter the ring as the ‘favourite’. Wilder's deadly right hand has gained him 40 knockouts. However, in his previous fight with Luis Ortiz, the Cuban almost found an answer for Deontay Wilder. In the seventh round of the fight, Ortiz landed bombs on Wilder and the American was almost gasped out when the ‘bell’ rang. Deontay Wilder got the gift of time and capitalised it solely by knocking out Luis Ortiz. The WBC champion feels that he will knock out Ortiz again their re-match. Take a look at their physical comparisons.

Deontay Wilder: Age- 34. Height- 6’7”. Reach- 83”. Stance- Orthodox.

Luis Ortiz: Age- 40. Height- Height- 6’4”. Reach- 78”. Stance- South Paw.

