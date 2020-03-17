Derrick Henry Forks Out Whopping $85,000 For Custom Chain To Honour Kobe Bryant

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry just paid a whopping $85,000 for a piece of custom jewellery. TMZ reported that Derrick Henry, who grew up as a huge fan of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, procured a chain to honour the late Kobe Bryant.

WILL NEVER BE ANOTHER 🔥🔥🐍 https://t.co/LehHn0y3Sm — Derrick Henry  (@KingHenry_2) January 31, 2020

Derrick Henry Kobe tribute

Derrick Henry paid tribute to Kobe Bryant last month when he auctioned his signed NFL 100 football in a bid to donate the money raised by the sale to the Mamba Sports Foundation (now Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation).

Derrick Henry Kobe tribute: Derrick Henry Kobe Chain

Now, according to TMZ, Henry has received his chain that features a serpent-like snake wrapped in Kobe’s famous logo. Furthermore, the custom chain is reported to have approximately 35 carats worth of diamonds. The report further adds that the chain weighs around 120 grams.

Kobe Bryant death: The world mourned the death of the Lakers legend

Kobe Bryant along with his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in the tragic helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. The 41-year-old's passing away sent shockwaves across the sporting community with athletes from all over the world mourning his death. One of the most popular faces in the NFL, Patriots star Tom Brady was one of the many NFL stars to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant.

NFL Free Agency: Derrick Henry tagged franchise player by Tennessee Titans

On Monday, Titans used the non-exclusive franchise tag on Henry. That means Henry still can receive offers from other teams, with the Titans able to match or receive two first-round draft picks. According to Over The Cap, the non-exclusive franchise tag for the running back is estimated to cost around $12.3 million.

