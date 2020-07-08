DeSean Jackson Tenders Apology For Anti-Semitic Remarks, "It Is A Promise To Do Better"

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson issued an apology for his insensitive remarks about the Jewish community and "promised to be better." The wide receiver got embroiled in a controversy after he posted an anti-Semitic message on social media. DeSean Jackson posted a quote that he attributed to Adolf Hitler while in another post, Jackson expressed his admiration for Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam.

Also Read | Eagles Acquire Wide Receiver Marquise Goodwin From 49ers

DeSean Jackson Jewish comments, what is Anti Semitism?

Anti-Semitism is the hostile behaviour towards Jews and the belief that the Jewish community is inferior to other communities. Such notions may also include prejudiced views about Jews. On Saturday, DeSean Jackson posted a quote to his Instagram handle, attributed to Hitler that read white Jews "will blackmail America. (They) will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were." He then shared a couple of posts on Instagram expressing his admiration for Louis Farrakhan, who has also been identified as an anti-Semitic by the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center.

While the posts have been now deleted, the NFL player grabbed the attention of the league, the Eagles and the fans for his controversial remarks. The NFL released a statement on Tuesday calling DeSean Jackson's posts "highly inappropriate, offensive and divisive." The league also said Jackson's views don't fit well with NFL's values of "respect, equality and inclusion." The controversy comes at a time when the NFL is trying to rectify its past mistakes with dealing with racism within the league.

Also Read | Reigning World Series Champions Nationals Resume Training Despite Positive Coronavirus Cases

Philadelphia Eagles released a statement this week where the team stated they have spoken to the player about his offensive posts and will be taking appropriate action soon. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie as well GM Howie Roseman are Jewish. According to ESPN, DeSean Jackson has apologised to the team and is willing to educate himself and also work with the Jewish community. The report also states that Jackson's representatives have contacted Chabad Young Philly in order to discuss ways for the wide receiver to work with the organisation.

Also Read | Upcoming MLB Free Agents Have Fewer Games To Impress

DeSean Jackson apology

The first DeSean Jackson apology came through his Instagram handle where the wide receiver said he did not realise what the passage - that was attributed to Hitler - was saying. Jackson apologised in a video message.

DeSean Jackson apology statement

The second DeSean Jackson apology came when the Eagles star issued a statement via social media after his meeting with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. "I want to apologise to the Jewish community, Jeffrey Lurie, Howie Roseman, Doug Pederson, the Eagles organization and our fans for the insensitive and ill-informed posts that I shared on my social media," DeSean Jackson wrote in his statement. "My intention was to uplift, unite and encourage our culture with positivity and light. Unfortunately, that did not happen. I unintentionally hurt the Jewish community in the process and for that I am sorry!"

"This apology is more than just words - it is a promise to do better. I will fully educate myself and work with local and national organizations to be more informed and make a difference in our community. I will consider my words and actions going forward. I will seek out voices from other communities and listen to their words, thoughts and beliefs. In a time of division, I am committed to doing my part in making this world a better place for our children."

Also Read | DeSean Jackson apology: Carson Wentz Embracing Eagles' Decision To Draft Jalen Hurts

(Image Credits: AP, DeSean Jackson Twitter Handle)