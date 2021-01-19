DeShaun Watson Calls For Cancelling 'Fan March' In Houston Amidst Growing Trade Rumours

Houston Texans fans have reportedly have planned a rally in the city on Monday (Tuesday night) in support of disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson with the hashtag #IStandWith4. Waston has been the source of a lot of trade rumours and is upset with the organization about a number of issues including the hiring of general manager Nick Caserio. The 25-year-old may have played his last game with Houston according to reports and Texans are considering a trade this offseason.

Deshaun Watson trade: Texans star pleads fans to cancel march amidst COVID-19

A Deshaun Watson march was planned in Houston by his fans as the quarterback has been linked with an exit from the franchise. The news reached the 25-year-old, and while he was humbled by the support, he advised caution and ask the organisers to cancel those plans in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Watson took to Twitter and asked the organisers to cancel the march for public safety, and wrote, "Covid is spreading at a high rate & I don’t want any fans to unnecessarily expose themselves to infection". Many fans ignored the quarterback's advice, lining up outside Texans facilities, with some chanting that 'Jack's a joke, he must go', demanding the sacking of executive vice president of football operations.

I’m hearing there is a march planned on my behalf in Houston today. Although I am humbled I ask that whoever is organizing the march cancel for the sake of public safety. Covid is spreading at a high rate & I don’t want any fans to unnecessarily expose themselves to infection. — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) January 18, 2021

Deshaun Watson is yet to hand in a trade request, but his actions are hinting that his time at the Texans is up. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that there is increasing belief within league circles that the Texans will be forced to trade Watson with colleague Sarah Barshop suggesting that Houston has had internal conversations about potential trades involving the 25-year-old. Bishop has also reported that Deshaun Watson is reportedly not returning the organization’s phone calls amid his displeasure with the franchise’s direction.

The relationship between Watson and Texans have started boiling over since the franchise traded wideout DeAndre Hopkins. Furthermore, the quarterback's input in the GM hiring process was ignored further destabilising their relationship. Deshaun Watson put together an MVP-caliber 2020, throwing for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions in what was a year of turmoil for the Texans. Houston finished the season just 4-12 with one of the worst defences in the NFL. The 25-year-old still survived and earned his third Pro-Bowl selection, and was a rare bright spot during a brutal 2020 campaign.

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)