What Does Designated For Assignment Mean In MLB? Albert Pujols Contract Raises Questions

The near-decade-long Albert Pujols era in Anaheim has come to an end. On Thursday, the Angels stunned the MLB community when they announced that Pujols has been designated for assignment in the final season of his 10-year, $254 million deal. The 41-year-old slugger is now set to leave the AL franchise but netizens were then curious to know the designated for assignment meaning and whether Pujols will now be looking to call it quits in the MLB. So here is the answer to what does designated for assignment mean in MLB -

Albert Pujols designated for assignment MLB: Albert Pujols contract with Angels cut?

The Angels surprisingly announced the move to designate two-time World Series champion Pujols for assignment a day after he wasn’t in their lineup for the slumping team's fourth consecutive loss on Wednesday. The three-time NL MVP for St. Louis was in the final season of a 10-year, $254 million contract with Los Angeles. Pujols joined the Angels after 11 successful seasons with the Cardinals during which he won three league MVP awards, earned two World Series rings, received nine All-Star selections, won an NL batting title, and hit 445 homers while establishing himself as one of the greatest sluggers of his generation.



Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell on Albert Pujols (@PujolsFive), designated for assignment by the Angels: “He’s the best hitter I’ve seen. You talk about Barry Bonds & then you can talk about Albert. Albert could do everything.He could hit for power.He could hit for average.He could..” pic.twitter.com/nrhzvra13S — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 6, 2021



However, the Angels made only one postseason appearance in Pujols’ nine full seasons, winning the AL West title and promptly getting swept by Kansas City in 2014. Pujols has been a below-average statistical player for the past half-decade, during which he is batting .240 with minus-2 wins above replacement. His career average even dipped under .300 last season for the first time in his two decades in the majors. Despite his age and declining production, Pujols said he wasn’t ready to decide whether this MLS season would be his last when he reported to the team's spring training in February.

What does designated for assignment mean in MLB? Designated for assignment meaning

With the Albert Pujols contract in the news, when a player's contract is designated for assignment (DFA), that player is immediately removed from the team's 40-man roster. Within seven days of the transaction, the player can either be traded or placed on irrevocable outright waivers. If the player is claimed off said waivers by another club, he is immediately added to that team's 40-man roster, at which point he can be optioned to the Minor Leagues or assigned to his new team's 26-man roster.

If the player clears waivers, he may be sent outright to the Minor Leagues or released. Players with more than three years of Major League service time or who have been previously outrighted may reject the outright assignment in favour of free agency. Teams may often utilize this option to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, typically with the intention of adding a newly acquired player (via trade or free agency), a Minor Leaguer or a player being activated from the 60-day injured list.

