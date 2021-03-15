Did Marvin Hagler Die From The Vaccine? What Vaccine Did Marvin Hagler Take?

Boxing legend Marvin Hagler breathed his last on Saturday, March. The 66-year-old remains one of boxing’s greatest middleweight champions with more than 50 knockout wins in his 67-bout career. Hagler was announced to have died due to natural causes, but rival boxer Thomas Hearns has raised eyebrows at the Marvin Hagler cause of death suggesting that vaccination played a part in his untimely passing. Here's a look at what vaccine did Marvin Hagler take ahead of his death.

Marvin Hagler vaccination: Did Marvin Hagler die from the vaccine?

Before Marvin Hagler's death became public, his rival Thomas Hearns wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of his old opponent: "A real true warrior Pray for the king and his family.. he’s in ICU fighting the after-effects of the vaccine! He’ll be just fine but we could use the positive energy and Prayer for his Full Recovery!". Soon anti-vaxxers took to social media to say that it was proof that vaccines are unsafe.

And while Hearns' statement before Hagler's death created controversy, the former boxing superstar hit out at anti-vax campaigners stating, "Our love and respect to Marvin and his family, this is not an anti vaccine campaign.. it's outrageous to have that in mind during the passing of a King, Legend, Father, Husband and so much more". Hagler's official website states the former boxing champion died of natural causes. Hagler's son James told TMZ that his father was taken to hospital with chest pains and trouble breathing before he died about four hours later. The boxing legend's wife Kay announced that Hagler had died unexpectedly at his home in New Hampshire requesting privacy in their time of grief.

Marvin Hagler was the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987 and recorded 52 knockouts during his career. Some of his greatest matches came against Hearns, Roberto Duran and Sugar Ray Leonard. The late boxing legend beat Hearns in a fight in 1985 that is legendary in boxing circles and had legally changed his name to Marvelous Marvin Hagler. Hagler won 62 out of his 67 games, 52 on knockouts in a career that spanned over 14 years, before coming to a close in 1987. According to the Daily Mail, more than 100 million Americans have already received their COVID vaccines, including 4.6 million on Saturday alone. The United States Center for Disease Control describes the approved COVID vaccines as 'safe and effective' with severe side effects being 'extremely rare'.

(Image Courtesy: Marvin Hagler Instagram)