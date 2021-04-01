Does Tom Brady Have A Tattoo? Tom Brady Bruce Arians Tattoo Goes Viral On Social Media

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still in celebration mode following the Super Bowl triumph in early February. The Bucs, led by NFL legend Tom Brady, ended their 18-year drought for the championship, beating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs emphatically. Several of the Bucs superstars are celebrating their Super Bowl win with tattoos and Brady unveiled one of his own on Wednesday. There is more to the 'Does Tom Brady have a tattoo?' query.

Does Tom Brady have a tattoo? NFL legend wins over the internet yet again as Tom Brady tattoo makes headlines

The Tom Brady Twitter account has been buzzing since the Bucs' Super Bowl title celebrations, and the 43-year-old was back it on Wednesday. The veteran quarterback was impressed by Bruce Arians' artwork after the Bucs head coach unveiled that he kept his word, revealing a huge back tattoo commemorating the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV championship. Brady proceeded to then reveal one of his own, as the Tom Brady Bruce Arians tattoo had the coach holding a beer in his hand during the Bucs boat parade.

Tom Brady tattoo and other related news of the NFL legend

The Tom Brady Bruce Arians tattoo created a furore on social media, much like the infamous boat parade where the 43-year-old made news for chucking the Lombardi Trophy. A number of other Bucs have already gotten tattoos to celebrate the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory, including wide receiver Mike Evans, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and outside linebacker Quinton Bell. The Tom Brady tattoo however is the perfect example of the content that the NFL legend's social media handles churn out, in what is a photoshopped image of the Bucs head coach.

Tom Brady underwent a successful knee operation following the Super Bowl 2021 success as he aims to help the Buccaneers defend their title. The surgery was described as a "clean up procedure" by Bucs coach Bruce Arians after the 43-year-old played most of the season with discomfort in his knee and reports suggest that Brady should be back on the field by June. The veteran NFL quarterback was seen wearing a sleeve during the infamous Super Bowl 2021 celebrations, where Brady became a toast for social media.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is showing no signs of slowing down at the age of 43 and signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Tampa Bay Bucs through at least 2022. Tampa are eyeing yet another Super Bowl win, and with Tom Brady, they might just clinch it.

