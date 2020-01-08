The Debate
Drake Wishes Baltimore Ravens Star Lamar Jackson On 23rd Birthday

other sports

Hip-hop icon Drake has extended his wishes to Baltimore Ravens' young starlet, Lamar Jackson with a post on his Instagram story. Check out the picture here.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Drake

Lamar Jackson has truly established himself as a top quarterback in the National Football League (NFL) in the last 2 years. The Baltimore Ravens star turned 23 on January 8 and is touted to achieve great things over the course of his career in the coming years. On this special day, a host of celebrities sent their well-wishes to the promising youngster. One of the most popular stars to do so was hip-hop icon, Drake. 

Also Read | Zach Ertz breaks down after loss to Seahawks; reveals injuries to ribs and kidney

Baltimore Ravens prodigy Lamar Jackson turns 23 on Wednesday

Also Read | Marshawn Lynch opens up about his decision to return to the NFL

Drake wishes Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson on his birthday

Also Read | WATCH Kirby Smart get extremely furious after taking Gatorade bath right to the fac

Drake was one of the few Western music stars to extend his wishes towards Lamar Jackson on the latter's birthday. On Tuesday, Drake posted the above picture on his Instagram story. Drake can be seen wearing sweatpants adorned with 'Truss' (embroidered in gold) which has become somewhat of a mantra for the team this season.“More life happy birthday @new_era8,” Drake wrote on his post.

Also Read | Drew Brees calls Chargers' decision to pick new QB 'worst mistake ever', says ex-coach

Lamar Jackson birthday: List of accolades he has racked up already

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr throws helmet in anger, argues with Browns coach Freddie Kitchens

Published:
COMMENT
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

