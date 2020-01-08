Drake Wishes Baltimore Ravens Star Lamar Jackson On 23rd Birthday

Lamar Jackson has truly established himself as a top quarterback in the National Football League (NFL) in the last 2 years. The Baltimore Ravens star turned 23 on January 8 and is touted to achieve great things over the course of his career in the coming years. On this special day, a host of celebrities sent their well-wishes to the promising youngster. One of the most popular stars to do so was hip-hop icon, Drake.

Baltimore Ravens prodigy Lamar Jackson turns 23 on Wednesday

Lamar Jackson turns 23 today.



His resume so far is the stuff of legend.



▫️Heisman

▫️2x ACC POTY

▫️Pro Bowl

▫️TD leader

▫️1st-team All-Pro

▫️QB season rushing record

▫️Youngest QB with perfect passer rating

▫️Youngest QB with playoff start

▫️Likely youngest MVP since Jim Brown pic.twitter.com/bZOUpLV8f2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 7, 2020

Drake wishes Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson on his birthday

Drake was one of the few Western music stars to extend his wishes towards Lamar Jackson on the latter's birthday. On Tuesday, Drake posted the above picture on his Instagram story. Drake can be seen wearing sweatpants adorned with 'Truss' (embroidered in gold) which has become somewhat of a mantra for the team this season.“More life happy birthday @new_era8,” Drake wrote on his post.

Lamar Jackson birthday: List of accolades he has racked up already

By age 23 Lamar Jackson:

Won a Heisman Trophy 🏆

Will be the youngest NFL MVP 👶

Two AFCN division titles 🧹

Accounted for 55 TD 🙌

Won the NFL TD title 🤞

Set the NFL record for QB rush yards👣

Led the Ravens to their best regular season record in team history🐐



HBD Freaky L — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) January 7, 2020

