Drew Brees Injury Update: QB Suffers Multiple Rib Fractures, Collapsed Lung On The Right

In a massive blow to the New Orleans Saints, veteran quarterback Drew Brees suffered multiple rib fractures and a right-sided collapsed lung, which could keep him on the treatment table for quite some time. Brees played only the first half of Sunday's 27-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers, throwing for a touchdown and 76 yards. The game was finished by backup QB Jameis Winston after Brees complained of difficulty in breathing and was kept on the bench by HC Sean Payton.

Source: Results of medical evaluations performed today on #Saints quarterback Drew Brees revealed that he has multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung on the right side. Injuries suffered over two weeks. It is uncertain how much time he might miss. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 16, 2020

The 41-year-old subsequently underwent scans to determine the extent of his injuries. According to ESPN, Brees fractures two ribs on his right side during Sunday's win over the 49ers. He fractured another three ribs on the left side, which presumably occurred during last week's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At the time, the broken ribs were not discovered, likely because of inflammation. Monday's CAT scan, however, showed Brees had fractured ribs on both sides. In addition, the player also suffered a collapsed lung on the right side.

Here's a clip of Drew Brees describing his injury.



He didn't have a ton to share, but answered everyone's questions despite being pretty clearly upset/frustrated. #Saints pic.twitter.com/OqmrR28kEg — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 16, 2020

What is collapsed lung? How long will the injury keep Brees on the sidelines?

According to reports coming from the Saints medical camp, the broken ribs on the right side may have punctured the quarterback's lung, creating a condition called pneumothorax. This happens when the air leaks into the space between the lung and the chest wall, causing the lung to collapse.

Multiple rib fractures with a collapsed lung mean it will be difficult to gauge a timeline for the quarterback's return to action. The Saints are yet to provide a Drew Brees injury update. If reports are to be believed, the quarterback's return will depend on the time it takes for his injuries to heal, which could be as little as two-three weeks to a relatively longer spell on the treatment table. The Saints are said to be hopeful that Brees will return in time for the NFL playoffs, which is scheduled to begin in January 2021.

The Drew Brees ribs injury comes at a wrong time for the Saints, who are currently on a six-game winning streak. New Orleans are currently the leaders in NFC South with a 7-2 record. Brees himself enjoyed a stellar last few weeks, picking up after a slow start to the season. He completed 73.5% of his attempted passes for 2,196 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions in nine games this season.

