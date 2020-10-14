Dustin Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Receives Aid From PGA Tour Medics

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson has pulled out of this week’s CJ Cup after testing positive for COVID-19. The Dustin Johnson coronavirus news was confirmed by the PGA Tour in a statement on Tuesday. The 36-year-old American has subsequently gone into self-isolation and has been replaced by J.T. Poston in the CJ Cup field.

Dustin Johnson coronavirus positive, pulls out of CJ Cup

Dustin Johnson had last competed at the US Open in September and was set to make his big return to the PGA Tour before he tested positive for COVID-19. A PGA Tour statement revealed that Dustin Johnson was administered a test after he notified Tour officials he was experiencing symptoms. The subsequent positive test means that the World No. 1 will withdraw from the event according to the guidelines. The statement also revealed that Dustin Johnson will have the PGA Tour's full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.

Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK after testing positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/KgwhWvW8xJ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 13, 2020

In a statement, Dustin Johnson admitted that he was very disappointed to miss the competition. The 36-year-old conceded that he was really looking forward to competing in the CJ Cup and will look to return as quickly as possible. Talking about his plan of action, Dustin Johnson revealed that he has already had a few calls with the Tour’s medical team and was appreciative of the support and guidance he has received.

Dustin Johnson coronavirus: When will the star return?

Despite testing positive for COVID-19, Dustin Johnson should be fit to feature in next month's Masters, where the 36-year-old will target his second Major title. Dustin Johnson has had a great year, winning thrice and taking home his first FedExCup Championship last month. Dustin Johnson’s performances also saw him named as the PGA Tour Player of the Year for the second time in his career.

How much is Dustin Johnson net worth?

The World No. 1 is amongst the highest-earning golfers of all times, with a net worth of around $50 million according to the International Business Times. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his prize money earnings clock in at $70 million. If the $15 million he won at the 2020 FedEx Cup title is included, he ranks as the third highest-earning golfer of all time, behind Tiger Woods ($120 million) and Phil Mickelson ($92 million). Without the inclusion of the FedEx Cup money, Dustin Johnson is ranked as the fifth highest-earning golfer in history.

