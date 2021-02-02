Dustin Pedroia Net Worth: How Much Has The Retiring Boston Red Sox Legend Earned So Far?

Boston Red Sox legend Dustin Pedroia has announced his retirement after 14 long seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB). The second baseman spent the entirety of his career with the Red Sox after being in the second round of the 2004 MLB draft, with the 65th pick overall. The 37-year-old calls time on his career after persistent injuries and has not played a game since 2019. Here's a look at the Dustin Pedroia net worth, his career earnings and salary over the course of his MLB career.

Also Read: Dustin Pedroia Retires: Red Sox Icon Calls Time On Career After 14 Years In MLB

Dustin Pedroia career earnings: Dustin Pedroia salary

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Dustin Pedroia net worth can be estimated to around a staggering $45 million. Much of the 37-year-old's net worth stems from his career as a professional baseball player for the Boston Red Sox. According to Spotrac, Pedroia has earned a staggering $108 million in salary over the 16 seasons since the Red Sox picked him up in the 2004 MLB draft.

Also Read: MLB Players Reject Delay, Vow To Start Season On Time

The second baseman earned meagre wages in until 2008, when he received AL MVP, Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards. Since then his salary has skyrocketed, with his biggest paycheck coming in 2018, where he bagged a whopping $13.5 million. According to his contract, Pedroia has one year remaining in his eight-year $110 million contract. His deal also involves deferred payments for salaries of $2 million on July 15, 2021, till 2024, along with $2.5 million from 2025 to 2027.

Dustin Pedroia has officially announced his retirement after a 14-year career.



Congrats to the @RedSox legend. pic.twitter.com/T1gveAApDb — MLB (@MLB) February 1, 2021

Also Read: Done Deal: Arenado Traded From Rockies To Cardinals

Dustin Pedroia stats

Dustin Pedroia was a skilful contact hitter with a very low strikeout rate and a surprising amount of power. During his career, the 37-year-old hit .299/.365/.439 with 140 homers, 394 doubles, 725 RBIs and 138 stolen bases. He is one of only three Red Sox players to make at least 100 homers and 100 steals for the team with Mookie Betts and Carl Yastrzemski being the other two. Pedroia lifted the World Series titles with the Red Sox in 2007 and 2013 and was part of the 2018 team that lifted the trophy, despite featuring in only three regular-season games. Among other honours, the Red Sox legend is a four-time All-Star and four-time Golden Glove winner.

Also Read: Mickey Callaway Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Five Women, Angels To Investigate Matter

Disclaimer: The above details regarding the Dustin Pedroia net worth, his salary and career earnings are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the price figures.

(Image Courtesy:Boston Red Sox Instagram)