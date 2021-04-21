Dustin Poirier, Manny Pacquiao Join Forces For Charity Effort After Conor McGregor Feud

Dustin Poirier and his charity ‘The Good Fight Foundation’ are once again helping the homeless people of Uganda. In September 2019, when the Diamond was preparing to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242, he teamed up with Justin Wren’s ‘Fight for the Forgotten charity, to build water wells for a devastated orphanage in Uganda. And now Poirier has teamed up with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao to help the Batwa Pygmies, who are also known as the "most bullied group of people in the world".

Poirier, Pacquiao team up for great cause

Reports claim that both Dustin Poirier and Manny Pacquiao have donated $50,000 each to help the Pygmies with water, food, housing and various facilities. The $100,000 will be used to build 32 two-bedroom homes for the Pygmies on land secured by Poirier's foundation two years ago. Moreover, legendary UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan will also contribute $100,000 to the cause.

Wren praises Poirier, Pacquiao

According to Justin Wren, who is a former MMA fighter turned humanitarian, the Batwa Pygmies are a group of people who have been systematically evicted from their homes in the forest without the skills and tools to adapt to modern life. Wren claimed that the Pygmies are some of the most oppressed people in the world, who rarely get help from the government. Wren then praised both Poirier and Pacquiao for their effort, asking others to join the cause.

Poirier, Pacquiao on the charity effort

After the news was made official, Poirier told Fight for the Forgotten, "I started my foundation to tackle food insecurity and health care issues in my hometown in Louisiana. To think that today we’re addressing the same issues in Uganda is like a dream come true". Later, Pacquiao revealed that he is always looking to help people in need, so he is happy to team up with Poirier and others for a great cause.

Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier Twitter feud

The announcement comes just a week after Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor had feuded over a charitable donation. Leading to their second clash in January, McGregor had promised to donate $500,000 to Poirier’s ‘The Good Fight Foundation’. However, that didn’t happen, with The Diamond calling out the former UFC champion on the same. In response, McGregor said that he didn’t make the transaction because Poirier and his team didn’t send him the “plans for the money” which made him suspicious as he didn’t know where his money will be used.

Things got so worse that McGregor even called off their trilogy fight, which is set to take place on July 10 at UFC 264. However, Poirier later apologised to McGregor, for making a mistake by “jumping the gun” and making “private matters” public. While the UFC 264 bout between the two is now back on, it's yet to be revealed whether McGregor donated $500,000 to GFF or not.

1-1 July 10th we will settle the score! Excited for the Trilogy with @TheNotoriousMMA but wanted to address this first. pic.twitter.com/03GaPPSfeH — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 14, 2021



Manny Pacquiao net worth

While the Pac-Man has not entered the boxing ring since July 2019, he has been in the headlines due to his political career and various business ventures. In 2019, Pacquiao had a net worth of $100 million, which has grown even more over the years. According to sportscasting, Pacquiao’s net worth is currently pegged at $220 million as he’s gearing to making his highly-anticipated boxing return later this year.

