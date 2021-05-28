Einar El Vikingo: Mexican Wrestler SHOCKS Netizens, Smashes 5-year-old Deliberately

For a wrestling fan, especially the kids, meeting and interacting with a favourite wrestling superstar is always a dream. They sometimes wait for hours to get an autograph or even a selfie for that matter. While some wrestlers like interacting with the fans, there are some who try and stay away from the spotlight and there are some who behave rudely to the fans who approach them. Recently a shocking video went viral in which a wrestler can be seen slamming a 5-year-old kid on the floor after losing a match.

Wrestling news: Mexican wrestler punches kid during wrestling event

In the video, the 21-year-old wrestler Einar Cruz, who wrestles under the name of ‘Einar El Vikingo,’ thrashed a 5-year-old Mateo to the ground at an outside wrestling event in the Mexico City borough of Venustiano Carranza last Friday. In the video, the kid (Mateo) can be seen walking over to the wrestler after a tag team match had ended. He reached for the wrestler’s neck just as he had lost the match, after which Einar El Vikingo attacked the child. Soon after Mateo was slammed on a street floor, a group of bystanders near the ring came to the kid's aid and pulled up the wrestler for his actions. Here is the Einar El Vikingo Mexican wrestler video of slamming the kid.

Lucha Libre wrestler El Vikingo outrages Mexico by slamming five-year-old boy to the ground !! pic.twitter.com/VIEva6y5Cc — @KassMedefer (@KMedefer) May 26, 2021



Einar El Vikingo arrest

According to multiple media reports following the incident Einar El Vikingo arrest was done on the same day but was released from police custody in a short span of time after the boy’s mother agreed to sign a pardon. No charges were filed as the 21-year-old was forgiven. Speaking to Telediario, Mateo told that he wanted to choke Einar El Vikingo because he was on the villain's team.

Wrestling news: Einar El Vikingo Mexican wrestler gets suspended could face punishment

Mexico City Attorney General Ernestina Godoy in a press conference said, "It is not a crime that deserves deprivation of liberty, injuries that take 15 days to heal are not punishable. But here we are working to get him punished because he is a child, but we had to release him at that time”. Mexico City Wrestling Commission also announced El Vikingo had been indefinitely suspended on Monday. A host of fellow wrestlers have since offered their support to Mateo with some even visiting the kid at his home.

