Emilia Romagna GP 2022: What Is F1 Sprint Race? Format And New Points System Explained

After three exhilarating races to kickstart the F1 2022 season in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia, it is time for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. This race weekend will feature the F1 sprint race format, the first of three scheduled this year. The sprint race makes this a crucial event as more points are up for grabs in both the Drivers' and the Constructors' Championships.

Hence, ahead of what promises to be an exciting weekend, here is a look at what is F1 sprint race and the points system that would be used for the Emilia Romagna GP race weekend.

What is F1 sprint race?

The F1 sprint format is set to take place for a second year running with a few tweaks in the points system. Similarly to last season, the F1 sprint race will be a 100km dash with no mandatory pit stops required for any drivers. As a result, the racers will be permitted to race flat out to the chequered flag, with any gains in positions set to aid in Sunday's main race as the order of the sprint will determine the grid for Sunday's showpiece event.

Fifth in Qualifying. Third in Sprint.



🎉 WINNER 🎉 in the Grand Prix 😍@danielricciardo made the most of #F1Sprint in Monza last season!#ImolaGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Ho65kIYQKB — Formula 1 (@F1) April 21, 2022

And that is not it, as, unlike last season, there will be more points up for grabs this year. Instead of only the top three finishers getting points, points will be awarded to the top eight drivers. The driver finishing P1 will grab eight points rather than three, with the points scaling down to one point for eighth place. The same points system will reflect both in the Drivers' as well as the Constructors' Championship, thereby making the F1 sprint race weekends all the more critical.

With there a great sense of confusion last season as to who is awarded pole position during an F1 sprint race, clarification was issued for the same. Last year, the driver who won the sprint was awarded the honour of pole position. However, this season, the driver who sets the fastest time in qualifying, which takes place on a Friday instead of a Saturday, will be given the honour.

The rest of the rules remain the same, as the driver who takes pole on Friday will begin the sprint in first place, while the driver who wins the sprint will start P1 in Sunday's main race. With qualifying set to take place on Friday instead of the usual Saturdays, there will only be two practice sessions in the F1 sprint format race weekend.

The complete schedule for the Emilia Romagna GP race weekend is given below:

Free Practice 1: 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM IST on Friday, April 22

Qualifying: 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM IST on Friday, April 22

Free Practice 2: 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM IST on Saturday, April 23

F1 Sprint Race: 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM IST on Saturday, April 23

Main Race: 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM IST on Sunday, April 24