Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying & Practice Live Streaming: How To Watch F1 In India, US & UK?

Following an exciting start to the F1 2022 season in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia, it is time for the sport to move to Europe, with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix the next race on the calendar. The race weekend in Imola will feature the F1 sprint race format, the first of three scheduled this year.

With more points on offer in both the Drivers' as well as the Constructors' Championships, it promises to be yet another enthralling weekend. Here is a look at how to watch the Emilia Romagna GP qualifying and practice sessions live in India, US and UK, and the F1 live streaming details.

Emilia Romagna GP schedule

Free Practice 1: 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM IST on Friday, April 22

Qualifying: 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM IST on Friday, April 22

Free Practice 2: 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM IST on Saturday, April 23

Emilia Romagna GP qualifying live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Emilia Romagna GP qualifying and practice sessions live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the entire F1 race weekend, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all the sessions on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.

How to watch F1 live in UK?

As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Emilia Romagna GP race weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app.

Free Practice 1: 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM BST on Friday, April 22

Qualifying: 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM BST on Friday, April 22

Free Practice 2: 11:30 to 12:30 PM BST on Saturday, April 23

Emilia Romagna GP qualifying live stream details in US

As for F1 fans in the United States, they can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch all the practice sessions and qualifying of the Emilia Romagna GP race weekend.

Free Practice 1: 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM ET on Friday, April 22

Qualifying: 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM ET on Friday, April 22

Free Practice 2: 7:30 AM to 8:30 AM ET on Saturday, April 23