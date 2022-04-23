Emilia Romagna GP Sprint Race & Practice Live Streaming: How To Watch F1 In India, US, UK?

Quick links:
After an enthralling qualifying session at Imola on Friday, it is time for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix sprint race that is set to take place later on Saturday after the second practice session. With the reigning champion Max Verstappen and current championship leader Charles Leclerc having qualified first and second, respectively, it promises to be an exciting 100m dash.
Ahead of what promises to be an exciting event, here is a look at how to watch the Emilia Romagna GP sprint race live in India, US and UK, and the F1 live streaming details. The sprint race will take place from 8:00 PM IST to 9:00 PM IST on April 23, three hours after the second practice session ends.
Fans wondering how to watch the Emilia Romagna GP sprint race live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the entire F1 race weekend, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all the sessions and the two races on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.
Likes the tricky conditions does Max 💪@pirellisport #ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/oMWPgy0J4u— Formula 1 (@F1) April 22, 2022
As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Emilia Romagna GP race weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app. The sprint race will take place from 3:00 PM BST to 4:00 PM BST on Saturday, April 23.
As for F1 fans in the United States, they can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch all the practice sessions and the two races of the Emilia Romagna GP race weekend. The F1 sprint race will take place from 11:30 AM ET to 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, April 23.
1) Max Verstappen
2) Charles Leclerc
3) Lando Norris
4) Kevin Magnussen
5) Fernando Alonso
6) Daniel Ricciardo
7) Sergio Perez
8) Valtteri Bottas
9) Sebastian Vettel
10) Carlos Sainz
The line up for Saturday's #F1Sprint 👀 #ImolaGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/g1ZCGESljJ— Formula 1 (@F1) April 22, 2022
11) George Russell
12) Mick Schumacher
13) Lewis Hamilton
14) Zhou Guanyu
15) Lance Stroll
16) Yuki Tsunoda
17) Pierre Gasly
18) Nicholas Latifi
19) Esteban Ocon
20) Alex Albon