Emilia Romagna GP Sprint Race & Practice Live Streaming: How To Watch F1 In India, US, UK?

After an enthralling qualifying session at Imola on Friday, it is time for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix sprint race that is set to take place later on Saturday after the second practice session. With the reigning champion Max Verstappen and current championship leader Charles Leclerc having qualified first and second, respectively, it promises to be an exciting 100m dash.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting event, here is a look at how to watch the Emilia Romagna GP sprint race live in India, US and UK, and the F1 live streaming details. The sprint race will take place from 8:00 PM IST to 9:00 PM IST on April 23, three hours after the second practice session ends.

Emilia Romagna GP sprint race live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Emilia Romagna GP sprint race live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the entire F1 race weekend, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all the sessions and the two races on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.

How to watch F1 live in UK?

As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Emilia Romagna GP race weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app. The sprint race will take place from 3:00 PM BST to 4:00 PM BST on Saturday, April 23.

Emilia Romagna GP sprint race live stream details in US

As for F1 fans in the United States, they can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch all the practice sessions and the two races of the Emilia Romagna GP race weekend. The F1 sprint race will take place from 11:30 AM ET to 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, April 23.

F1 sprint race starting grid

1) Max Verstappen

2) Charles Leclerc

3) Lando Norris

4) Kevin Magnussen

5) Fernando Alonso

6) Daniel Ricciardo

7) Sergio Perez

8) Valtteri Bottas

9) Sebastian Vettel

10) Carlos Sainz

11) George Russell

12) Mick Schumacher

13) Lewis Hamilton

14) Zhou Guanyu

15) Lance Stroll

16) Yuki Tsunoda

17) Pierre Gasly

18) Nicholas Latifi

19) Esteban Ocon

20) Alex Albon