Emilia Romagna GP: Updated F1 Drivers & Constructor Championship Table Post Red's Bull 1-2

The 4th round of the F1 2022 season - the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola culminated with Red Bull returning with a 1-2 on the podium. Max Verstappen won the race and completed his Grand Slam in the weekend, after starting off with qualifying pole position and finishing the sprint race in pole position. While Verstappen earned a total of 34 points from the Emilia Romagna GP weekend, the 2022 Driver championship leader Charles Leclerc earned only 15 points from the weekend, as he finished at P6 in the main race.

Starting the race on P1, Verstappen finished the race with the timing of 1:32:07, while Red Bull earned the 1-2 with Sergio Perez finishing second, 16.527 seconds after the race leader. McLaren’s Lando Norris earned his first podium of the season by finishing 34.834 seconds behind Verstappen after Leclerc lost positions after spinning in the ending laps of the race. George Russel completed a P4 finish for Mercedes, while his teammate, the seven-time world champion finished at P13.

Aston Martin scores first points of the season

Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas earned 10 valuable points by finishing at P5 ahead of Leclerc at P6. Alpha Tauri’s Yuki Tsunoda finished at P7, while his teammate Pierre Gasly finished at P12, following a tough weekend. Meanwhile, the four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel earned the first points of the season for Aston Martin with a P8 finish, with his teammate at Lance Stroll at P10. Vettel and Stroll sandwiched Haas’s Kevin Magnussen at P9, with Alex Albon returning with a P11 finish for Williams.

Having said that, Esteban Ocon, Guanyu Zhou, Nicholas Latifi, Mick Schumacher and Daniel Ricciardo wrapped up the positions from P14 to P18 respectively. At the same time, the Spanish duo of Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz Jr. returned with DNFs. Sainz bowed out of the race after crashing out in the opening lap, while Alonso’s car suffered damages after the race restart.

Updated F1 2022 Drivers' Championship Points Table after the Emilia Romagna GP

Position Driver Team Points 1 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 86 2 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 59 3 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING RBPT 54 4 George Russell MERCEDES 49 5 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 38 6 Lando Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 35 7 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 28 8 Valtteri Bottas ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 24 9 Esteban Ocon ALPINE RENAULT 20 10 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 15 11 Daniel Ricciardo MCLAREN MERCEDES 11 12 Yuki Tsunoda ALPHA TAURI RBPT 10 13 Pierre Gasly ALPHA TAURI RBPT 6 14 Sebastian Vettel ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 4 15 Fernando Alonso ALPINE RENAULT 2 16 Guanyu Zhou ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1 17 Alex Albon WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1 18 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1 19 Mick Schumacher HAAS FERRARI 0 20 Nico Hulkenberg ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 0 21 Nicholas Latifi WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0

Updated F1 2022 Constructors' Championship Points Table after the Emilia Romagna GP

Position Team Wins Points 1 FERRARI 2 124 2 RED BULL RACING RBPT 2 113 3 MERCEDES 0 77 4 MCLAREN MERCEDES 0 46 5 ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 0 25 6 ALPINE RENAULT 0 22 7 ALPHA TAURI RBPT 0 16 8 HAAS FERRARI 0 15 9 ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 0 5 10 WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0 1

(Image: AP)