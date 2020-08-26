Ex-India Shotput Champion Iqbal Boparai Murders Mother, Wife In USA Under Stress: Report

Former India athlete and Asian Championship medallist Iqbal Singh Boparai was arrested on Sunday for a double murder. Iqbal Boparai was taken to custody in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania for killing his wife and mother. Following his arrest, local media reported that the 63-year-old was charged on Monday for the same.

Who is Iqbal Boparai?

Iqbal Boparai shot to fame after he won a bronze medal for India at the 1983 Asian Athletics Championships held in Kuwait. Iqbal Boparai originally hailed from Urmar Tanda in Hoshiarpur district. He was widely regarded as one of India’s best shotputters during the 1980s. According to a Times of India report, the ex-India athlete's best was a heave of 18.77m that won him a gold medal in 1988, at the Permit Meet held in New Delhi. He also features in India’s all-time list, featuring in the top 20. After excelling as an athlete for India, Iqbal Boparai had later migrated to the USA.

Former India champion arrested for murder

Media reports covering the incident indicated that it was Iqbal Boparai himself who confessed to the police that he had killed his wife and mother. The confession was recorded on Sunday following a 911 call. Delcotimes.com quoting a release from the police stated that Iqbal Boparai informed the officers that he had killed his wife and mother and that they were inside his residence.

The report further added that upon reaching the scene of the crime, police found two bodies. A body of an elderly woman was found on the first-floor bedroom while the second victim was found in the second-floor bedroom. Police later revealed that both victims had died due to stab wounds.

The authorities also recovered a knife covered with blood from the kitchen of Iqbal Boparai’s residence, with the affidavit written by the detective mentioning that both victims had their throats slit. The report concluded that after the murders, Iqbal Boparai had confessed to his son before calling the police, as he asked him to call the police and get him.

Friends can’t believe Boparai wife and mother murder

A Times of India report also revealed that friends were surprised to hear the news about the double murder involving the ex-India athlete. One of Iqbal Boparai’s close friends admitted that while he doesn’t know what went wrong, the ex-India athlete was under severe stress for the past few months and was on medication as well. Another former athlete speaking to the publication spoke about Iqbal Boparai’s humble nature, as they claimed that they still can’t believe the news.

Image Courtesy: Pete Bannan - Media News Group