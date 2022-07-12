Ex-Olympian Kim Glass Recalls Brutal Attack By Homeless Man That Caused Facial Fractures

Former Olympic volleyball player from the United States (US), Kim Glass suffered a brutal attack, last week on Friday, while she was having lunch at a restaurant in downtown Los Angeles. The 2008 Beijing Olympics silver medalist later took to her official Instagram handle and recalled the spine-chilling attack on her. In the videos posted on her Instagram stories, the 37-year-old’s face can be seen having a swollen eye, alongside multiple fractures.

Meanwhile, speaking about the incident in the video, Kim revealed that a man ran up to her while she was having lunch on Friday afternoon. The man was holding something in his hand, and came running from the other side of a car in the street, before throwing the object at her. Glass believed that the object used for the attack on her was a metal pipe or a bolt.

“He just like looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes. It happened so fast, he literally flung it from the street, he was not even close to me at all,” she explained. At the same time, she further advised everyone to “just be safe out there” and concluded by saying, “You shouldn’t have to be fearful when you walk.”

What has been said so far?

The attacker, later identified to be as a 51-year-old man named Semeon Tesfamariam, was restrained by the bystanders until officers arrived at the scene and took him into custody. The Associated Press reported that the man was later booked on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon. As per a LA police spokesperson, Officer Drake Madison, the man is being held without bail.

On knowing about the incident, USA Volleyball President and CEO Jamie Davis issued a statement about the same on Monday. He said, “USA Volleyball is appalled to learn of this weekend’s brutal attack on our Olympic medalist Kim Glass. Our thoughts are with her and we wish her a speedy recovery”.

More about the 2008 Olympics silver medallist Kim Glass

In the videos posted on Instagram, Glass, who is a native of Los Angeles can be seen covered with injuries on her eye, nose and cheek. Although she believed her vision to be fine, she thanked the doctor for stitches near her eyebrow. It is pertinent to mention that Glass has been working as a volleyball coach after her retirement, and her Instagram bio suggests that she is also a fitness trainer.

(Image: AP/@itskimglass/Instagram)