Extreme Rules 2021: Roman Reigns Retains WWE Universal Title Against Finn Balor

Roman Reigns successfully retained his WWE Universal Championship against 'The Demon' Finn Balor at the WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view on Sunday. The Universal title which was decided in an Extreme Rules match in the main event saw Reigns come out on top against Balor with some help from The Usos as he prolonged his title reign.

Finn Balor dominating the proceedings early on as he decided the make the most of the 'Extreme Rules' to his advantage and that included attacking the champion with a bundle of kendo sticks and a steel chair. The two even brawled in the crowd as well as both the contestants tried their best to gain the upper hand. During the matchup, 'The Demon' took out a table from under the ring but was stopped by the 'Big Dog' and after two failed attempts, the challenger succeeded in setting up the table but Roman Reigns ended up slamming him through that table in the middle of the ring and rolled him up for a pinfall only for Balor to kick out at two.

After an intense fight, Finn Balor came very close to winning the WWE Universal Championship when he landed a Shotgun Dropkick and Coup de Grace on Reigns but the Usos (Jimmy & his brother Jey) played spoilsport just before the three-count. Not only did they interfere but also struck the challenger with a double Superkick outside the ring and set up a table. However, Balor fought back bravely, and just when he seemed to be gaining the upper hand, he was speared by Roman Reigns through the barricade.

'The Demon' looked in control after delivering a dropkick to the reigning champion through the table which was set up by the Usos and he looked to finish it with his signature Coup de Grace. Unfortunately, when he had set up 'The Powerhouse' for the Coup de Grace, the top rope snapped as Balor landed on his knees after having lost his balance and before he could even recover, he was speared by Roman Reigns who pinned him to retain his title. The Tribal Chief's title reign has already lasted for more than 365 days.

The former leader of 'The Shield' has captured the WWE Universal Championship from Bray Wyatt 'The Fiend' in a Triple Threat Match at WWE Payback on August 30, 2020, that also featured Braun Strowman.

WWE Extreme Rules Results

Liv Morgan defeated Carmella via pinfall in a Singles match

The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods) defeated Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos via pinfall in a Six-man tag team match

The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) pinned the challengers The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) to retain the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Charlotte Flair pinned Alexa Bliss to retain the WWE Raw Women's Championship

Damian Priest defeated Jeff Hardy and Sheamus via pinfall in a Triple Threat match to retain the WWE United States Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair Singles match ended in a no-contest as the former retained her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship