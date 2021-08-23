F1 2021 Calendar Update: Qatar GP Likely To Replace Cancelled Australian GP In NOV: Report

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, several F1 races have been cancelled or postponed over the last two seasons. The latest race to be scrapped off this season was the Japanese Grand Prix. The Japanese GP joined Canada, Singapore and Australia in the list of races that have been formally dropped from the F1 2021 calendar. As a result of these cancellations, F1 is looking at several options to replace such races in the second half of the season. It seems that F1 officials have already found a replacement for the Australian Grand Prix that was originally scheduled for November 21, as reports suggest that the Qatar GP will replace it.

Qatar GP set to replace Australian GP for F1 2021 calendar

If the Qatar GP does indeed replace the currently scheduled Australian GP, it will be the first time the country will host a race in an F1 calendar. Qatar's Losail International Circuit holds an FIA Grade 1 license, which is required to hold F1 races. While the circuit is famous for holding MotoGP races, it has also held the World Superbike and the World Touring Car Championship rounds.

The addition of Qatar to the F1 2021 calendar will help the season have multiple races in the middle east towards the end of the year. F1 will first travel to Saudi Arabia on December 5 and Abu Dhabi on December 12 to end the season. Meanwhile, the Grand Prix in Mexico and Brazil are still in doubt. Meanwhile, Austin, which is set to host a doubleheader in October, is also experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations. While unexpected issues may arise for different races scheduled over the year, F1 fans will be delighted to know that as things stand, the Belgian GP will take place this weekend after a month-long summer break.

F1 2021 calendar: Belgian GP schedule

Friday, August 27

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Saturday, August 28

Free Practice 3: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, August 29

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST