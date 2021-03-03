F1 2021 Cars: Mercedes, Alpine And More As Fans Await New Season

The countdown for the new F1 2021 season has begun as the season opener in Bahrain is less than four weeks away. Most of the teams have launched their F1 2021 cars for the new season with Aston Martin the latest F1 team to launch theirs. However, all eyes were on the launch of Mercedes' F1 2021 car as they remain the team to beat, having won both the Driver's as well as the Constructor's Championships in the past seven seasons.

Mercedes F1 2021 car

With Mercedes having picked up every Driver's and Constructor's Championship since the switch to turbo-hybrid engines in 2014, it was no surprise that their launch was the most awaited one. In the image below, fans can see the unveiling of Mercedes' W12. Although the new car carries most of the technology from last season's W11, there are some key changes. The most notable change is the trimmed floor which is required as per the new regulations for the upcoming season.

Lewis Hamilton contract update

After Lewis Hamilton signed a new one-year contract in January, he is set to begin his eight-year with the Mercedes team since he switched from McLaren in 2013. This year Hamilton has his eyes set on winning the highest number of Driver's Championships after he equalled Michael Schumacher's tally of seven championships last season. Prior to joining The Silver Arrows, Hamilton had only won one championship in 2008 with McLaren.

Alpine F1 2021 car

Perhaps F1's best looking 2021 car was that of Alpine. Alpine's A521 revealed a splendid blue, white and red combination for their livery. As the remodelled Alpine team enter this new season, they welcome a familiar face in Fernando Alonso back behind the wheel.

F1 2021 schedule

With most of the teams having launched their F1 2021 cars, the new F1 season is all set to begin in four weeks. The only teams left to launch their cars are Ferrari (March 10), Haas (March 4) and Williams (March 5). Pre-season testing will take place from March 12-14 in Bahrain rather than in Barcelona, where testings have usually taken place in the recent past. As per the F1 2021 schedule, the first race is the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28 before the action moves to Italy and Spain. The Australian Grand Prix, which is usually the first race of the season, is now rescheduled for November.

