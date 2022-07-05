F1 2022 Results: Updated Driver & Constructor Standings After Carlos Sainz Wins British GP

The Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2022 concluded on Sunday at the Silverstone Circuit, with Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz picking up his maiden race win in F1. Having picked up the maiden pole position of his F1 career during the Qualifying session on Saturday, the Spaniard started the race from P1 but lost the position to the reigning world champion Max Verstappen. However, a horrific accident at Turn 1 during Lap 1, led to Alfa Romeo rookie Zhou Guanyu being sent flying to the catch fence after sliding for several meters on the Halo.

A look at the thrilling F1 British GP 2022

While the race was red-flagged, the stewards asked the drivers to start the race from their original position at the restart. After Verstappen dropped down the grid due to damage on his Red Bull’s floor, Leclerc led the race for some time, as Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton also fought for the lead. However, as a result of the correct strategy and late safety car, Sainz managed to overtake his teammate Charles in the final laps of the race and went on to earn his first-ever race win in F1, in his 150th race.

Meanwhile, Perez finished P2 on his Red Bull, displaying an incredible drive from the back of the grid to the podium. At the same time, a poor strategy for Leclerc led to the Monegasque dropping out of the podium places. Having led the race for a few laps before pitting for new tires, the seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton earned a P3 finish at his home venue, while Leclerc finished P4.

British Grand Prix: Updated F1 2022 Drivers championship standings

Courtesy of a P7 finish at Silverstone, the current F1 2022 Drivers championship standings leader Verstappen managed to earn a few points on his damaged car. He continues to lead the points table with 181 points to his name, having already earned seven podium finishes, including six race wins so far this season. Second-placed Perez (147 points) reduced his gap to Verstappen by finishing at P2, his sixth podium finish of the year.

Ferrari superstar Charles Leclerc continues to be third in the drivers' championship points table, with 138 points and four podium finishes. At the same time, the British GP 2022 winner Sainz finds himself at 4th in the standings with 127 points, following his sixth podium at Silverstone. On the other hand, Mercedes driver George Russell, who suffered a DNF due to the Lap 1 incident with Zhou, sits 5th in the standings with 111 points to his credit, followed by Hamilton with 93 points.

British Grand Prix: Updated F1 2022 Constructors championship standings

Speaking about the Constructors championship standings, Red Bull leads the points table with 328 points, followed by Ferrari and Mercedes with 265 and 204 points respectively. Meanwhile, one of the best highlights from the British GP was Haas youngster Mick Schumacher picking up his first-ever points with the team, following a P8 finish, after a brief battle with Verstappen for P7. Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel finished 9th after starting the race from the back and added valuable points to his and the team’s tally.

(Image: @f1/Instagram)