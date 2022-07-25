F1 2022 Results: Updated Driver, Constructor Standings After Max Verstappen Wins French GP

The 12th round of the Formula 1 2022 season concluded on Sunday with the reigning world champion Max Verstappen picking up his 7th race win of the season at French Grand Prix 2022. The Red Bull superstar started the race on P2 and was handed an easy victory after Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed out of the race, having started the race on pole position and led most of the race distance. Charles Leclerc’s crash meant Max Verstappen had an open field in front of him to complete the race, as it also allowed Mercedes to earn a double podium, a first for them this season.

French GP: Lewis Hamilton earns his best result of 2022 in his 300th F1 race

Making the 300th race start of his F1 career, the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton earned his best finish of the season by finishing second. Mexican driver Sergio Perez finished the race on P4 after being passed by George Russell in the latter stages of the race. Meanwhile, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. earned a P5 finish after starting the race from the back of the grid, as he also received a 5-second penalty for an unsafe release in the pits.

French GP: Fernando Alonso finished at P6 on his Alpine

The two-time world champion Fernando Alonso remained consistent throughout the race and finished P6, followed by McLaren’s Lando Norris, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, and McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo on P7, P8, and P9, respectively. At the same time, Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll finished the race at P10 and picked up the last points. Stroll was followed by Sebastian Vettel, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Valtteri Bottas, Mick Schumacher and Gunayu Zhou, while a total of four drivers suffered DNFs.

F1 2022 Standings: A look at the updated F1 2022 Driver Standings

Verstappen’s win at the Circuit Paul Ricard, bettered his F1 2022 driver standings as he now sits at the top with 233 points in total. Despite a DNF at France, Leclerc continues to be 2nd in the championship with 170 points, followed by Perez with 163 points. Carlos sits 4th in the points table with 144 points and is followed by Russell (143 points) and Hamilton (127 points).

F1 2022 Standings: A look at the updated F1 2022 Constructor Standings

With their 8th race win of the season in their bag, Red Bull extended their lead in the constructors' championship standings with 396 points. Ferrari find themselves at 2nd in the table with 314 points, while Mercedes follow in the 3rd spot with 270 points. Alpine with 93 points and McLaren with 89 points, wrap up the top-5 teams of the constructors' championship table.

(Image: AP)