F1 2022 Results: Updated Driver, Constructor Standings As Max Verstappen Wins Belgian GP

Round 14 of the ongoing Formula 1 2022 season witnessed Max Verstappen extending his lead over Lewis Hamilton in the driver's championship following his come-from-behind victory in Belgium Belgian Grand Prix. The win on Sunday at the Belgian GP was the ninth of the season for defending champion after starting the race from P 14. Verstappen took the lead in the race on Lap 12, before pulling away from the rest of the challengers to emerge victorious.

Red Bull F1 team's other driver Sergio Perez finished second after overtaking Ferrari's Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard despite the strong challenge from Mercedes driver George Russell held onto the third place. Sainz teammate Charles Leclerc, who finished the race in P5, got demoted to the sixth position after speeding in the pit lane.

Belgian GP: Lewis Hamilton's race ends early

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton did not have a great outing after crashing out on Lap 1 of the Belgium GP. The Mercedes driver was involved in a crash with former teammate Fernando Alonso after he tried to around the outside of the Alpine driver. Despite the crash, Hamilton continued for half a lap before pulling over on the side of the track.

F1 2022 Standings: A look at the updated F1 2022 Driver Standings

Verstappen’s win at the Belgium GP sees him extend the lead at the top with 284 points in total. Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez continues to maintain 2nd spot in the championship with 191 points, followed by Charles Leclerc with 186 points. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz sits 4th in the points table with 171 points and with Mercedes George Russell completing in the top 5 standings with 170 points. Lewis Hamilton sits sixth with 146 points.

Belgian Grand Prix: A look at F1 2022 Constructor Standings

Following the win at Spa Red Bull is slowly extending their lead over their rivals in the constructors' championship standings. Currently Red Bull is at top of the standings with 475 points. Ferrari continues to be in 2nd place on the table with 357 points. With George Russell scoring points Mercedes are in the 3rd spot with 316 points. Alpine Renault are currently 4th in the standings with 93 points and McLaren with 115 points, while McLaren with 95 points completes the top-5 teams of the constructors' championship table.