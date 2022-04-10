Last Updated:

F1 2022 Standings: Updated Driver & Constructor Standings As Leclerc Wins Australian GP

Here's the updated Formula 1 driver and constructor table standings following Charles Leclerc's Grand Slam earning performance at the Australian GP on Sunday.

Australian GP

The third round of Formula One 2022 season at the Australian Grand Prix ended on Sunday with Charles Leclerc finishing a dominant weekend for Ferrari, earning his second win of the season. In the process, Leclerc extended his lead in the drivers’ championship table after holding off Red Bull's Max Verstappen during the opening laps of the race, as well as during the mid-race safety cars.

Starting the race on pole position, Leclerc finished the race 20.524 seconds clear of second-place finisher Sergio Perez, along with the fastest lap of the race.

While Leclerc and Perez earned the podiums for Ferrari and Red Bull, reigning world champion Max Verstappen and Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz suffered DNFs and bowed out of the race. At the same time, George Russell earned his first podium with Mercedes, while eight-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished fourth. The McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo finished fifth and sixth respectively. 

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon finished seventh at the Australian GP, with Valtteri Bottas on his Alfa Romeo, Pierre Gasly on his Alpha Tauri finishing seventh and eighth respectively. Alex Albon earned the first point of the season by finishing 10th on his Williams, ahead of Guanyu Zhou, Lance Stroll, Mick Schumacher, Kevin Magnussen and Yuki Tsunoda respectively.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Latifi and Fernando Alonso earned P16 and P17 respectively, whereas Verstappen, Vettel, and Sainz didn’t finish the race. With that said, here’s the updated drivers’ and constructors’ championship table after the Australian GP.

Updated F1 2022 Drivers' Championship Points Table after the Australian GP

Position Driver Team Points

1

Charles Leclerc

 Ferrari 71
2

 

George Russell

 Mercedes 37
3

 

Carlos Sainz

 Ferrari 33
4

 

Sergio Perez

 Red Bull 30
5

 

Lewis Hamilton

 Mercedes 28
6

 

Max Verstappen

 Red Bull 25
7

 

Esteban Ocon

 Alpine 20
8

Lando Norris

 McLaren 16
9

Kevin Magnussen

 Haas 12
10

Valtteri Bottas

 Alfa Romeo 12
11

Daniel Ricciardo

 McLaren 8
12

Pierre Gasly

 Alpha Tauri 6
13

Yuki Tsunoda

 Alpha Tauri 4
14

Fernando Alonso

 Alpine 2
15

Guanyu Zhou

 Alfa Romeo 1
16

Alexander Albon

 Williams 1
17

Mick Schumacher

 Haas 0
18

Lance Stroll

 Aston Martin 0
19

Nico Hulkenberg

 Aston Martin 0
20

Nicholas Latifi

 Williams 0

21

 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 0

Updated F1 2022 Constructors' Championship Points Table after the Australian GP

Position Team Wins Points
1 Ferrari 2 104
2 Mercedes 0 65
3 Red Bull 1 55
4 McLaren 0 24
5 Alpine 0 22
6 Alfa Romeo 0 13
7 Haas 0 12
8 Alpha Tauri 0 10
9 Williams 0 1
10 Aston Martin 0 0

