F1 2022 Standings: Updated Driver & Constructor Standings As Leclerc Wins Australian GP

The third round of Formula One 2022 season at the Australian Grand Prix ended on Sunday with Charles Leclerc finishing a dominant weekend for Ferrari, earning his second win of the season. In the process, Leclerc extended his lead in the drivers’ championship table after holding off Red Bull's Max Verstappen during the opening laps of the race, as well as during the mid-race safety cars.

Starting the race on pole position, Leclerc finished the race 20.524 seconds clear of second-place finisher Sergio Perez, along with the fastest lap of the race.

While Leclerc and Perez earned the podiums for Ferrari and Red Bull, reigning world champion Max Verstappen and Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz suffered DNFs and bowed out of the race. At the same time, George Russell earned his first podium with Mercedes, while eight-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished fourth. The McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo finished fifth and sixth respectively.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon finished seventh at the Australian GP, with Valtteri Bottas on his Alfa Romeo, Pierre Gasly on his Alpha Tauri finishing seventh and eighth respectively. Alex Albon earned the first point of the season by finishing 10th on his Williams, ahead of Guanyu Zhou, Lance Stroll, Mick Schumacher, Kevin Magnussen and Yuki Tsunoda respectively.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Latifi and Fernando Alonso earned P16 and P17 respectively, whereas Verstappen, Vettel, and Sainz didn’t finish the race. With that said, here’s the updated drivers’ and constructors’ championship table after the Australian GP.

Updated F1 2022 Drivers' Championship Points Table after the Australian GP

Position Driver Team Points 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 71 2 George Russell Mercedes 37 3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 33 4 Sergio Perez Red Bull 30 5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 28 6 Max Verstappen Red Bull 25 7 Esteban Ocon Alpine 20 8 Lando Norris McLaren 16 9 Kevin Magnussen Haas 12 10 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 12 11 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 8 12 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 6 13 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 4 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine 2 15 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo 1 16 Alexander Albon Williams 1 17 Mick Schumacher Haas 0 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0 19 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin 0 20 Nicholas Latifi Williams 0 21 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 0

Updated F1 2022 Constructors' Championship Points Table after the Australian GP

Position Team Wins Points 1 Ferrari 2 104 2 Mercedes 0 65 3 Red Bull 1 55 4 McLaren 0 24 5 Alpine 0 22 6 Alfa Romeo 0 13 7 Haas 0 12 8 Alpha Tauri 0 10 9 Williams 0 1 10 Aston Martin 0 0

