F1 Announces 23-race Schedule For 2022; Returns To Australia, Japan, Canada & Singapore

Formula One has announced the calendar for its 2022 season with a record 23 Grand Prix. The schedule has been approved by Formula One's governing body FIA's World Motor Sport Council on Friday. The 2022 season will commence from Bahrain rather than its traditional start in Australia. In addition, Formula One will once again be held in Singapore and Canada after a brief hiatus of two years as the races there were cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new season will begin on March 20 in Bahrain following which teams will make their way to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for a second time. Saudi Arabia was announced for the 2021 season and the race has been scheduled for December, later this year. After the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the Australian GP has been scheduled for April 10. Later, Formula 1 will head to Europe for two weeks for the Emilia Romagna GP in Italy. However, this race is subject to contract approval.

After that, the teams will head to the United States for the Miami Grand Prix, which is a new addition to the calendar. The Miami GP has been scheduled for May 8. Even so, the race is subject to circuit approval by the FIA. Formula One President Stefano Domenicali spoke about the new rules and cars that will be introduced in the 2022 season. The new regulations, rules and the decision to introduce new cars for much closer racing and competition among teams were announced earlier this year.

"We prepare to enter a new era with brand new regulations and cars for next year that are designed to create closer racing," F1 president Stefano Domenicali said.

Later, Formula One will move ahead with the Spanish GP on May 22. This race too is subject to contract approval. F1 fans will then witness the showcase Monaco race one week later before the teams head to Baku in Azerbaijan on June 12. One week later, the race will be held in Canada after two years. The Canadian Grand Prix was replaced by Turkey.

In addition, Formula One will hit European shores again with the British GP at Silverstone earlier than usual on July 3. This will be followed by races in Austria on July 10, France on July 24, and Hungary on July 31. The Hungarian GP will be the usual last race before the teams take a four-week midseason break.

After the break, the second half of the season kicks off with the Belgian GP in Spa on Aug. 28 followed by one of the most popular Dutch GP in Zandvoort on September 4 and the iconic Italian GP in Monza a week later. Before the Russian Grand Prix, there is a two-week gap. The Russian GP in Sochi will be held on September 25 and Singapore on October 2 which is subject to contract approval. Fans are in for a treat as the Grand Prix in Singapore will feature a street circuit yet again as the race had been cancelled this year and before that due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a major update ahead of the next season, the immensely popular Japanese GP returns to Suzuka on October 9. The Japanese GP was cancelled due to government concerns over the Coronavirus crisis. Later, F1 will head back for the United States Grand Prix which will be held on October 23. However, this is also subject to contract. The last remaining races of the 2022 Formula One Season will be held in Mexico on October 30, Brazil on November 13 followed by an earlier than usual finale in Abu Dhabi on November 20.

With AP inputs