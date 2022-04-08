F1 Australian GP: FP3, Qualifying & Main Race- Know Date, Time And Live Streaming Details

Formula One is all set to hold its face race weekend in Australia for the first time in three years, as racing action returns to the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit at Albert Park in Melbourne this week. With Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s reigning world champion Max Verstappen sharing one win each in the first two rounds of the 2022 season, motorsport fans are certainly excited to see which team and driver emerge victorious at the Albert Park this season. With that being said, here’s the schedule for Saturday and Sunday at the Australian Grand Prix, which will feature the third practice session, the Qualifying session, and the main race.

Schedule for the Formula One Australian Grand Prix weekend-

April 9 (Saturday) - Third Practice Session from 8:30 AM IST to 9:30 AM IST

April 9 (Saturday) - Qualifying Session from 11:30 AM IST to 12:30 AM IST

April 10 (Sunday) - Main Race from 10:30 AM IST to 12:30 AM IST

What transpired during FP1 and FP2 on Friday at the Australian GP?

The circuit has undergone significant changes from the previous time it hosted a Formula 1 race and drivers have already tried their hands on the track during the Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2, held on Friday. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished the first practice as the fastest driver on the grid by putting down a lap time of 1:19.806, while Charles Leclerc followed at P2 being 0.571 seconds slower than Sainz. The Red Bull pair of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen finished P3 and P4 respectively as the Mercedes pair looked off-pace yet again.

Sebastian Vettel suffers an engine failure in FP1

Meanwhile, in the second practice, Leclerc finished at P1 ahead of Verstappen and Sainz, as Fernando Alonso finished at P4 in his Alpine. The four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel didn’t participate in the FP 2 after suffering an engine failure towards the end of FP1. The Australian GP will the first race weekend for Vettel of the season as he missed the first two rounds due to Covid-19. Although Mercedes were expected to fight for the win with significant aero updates to their car, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished P13 and P11 respectively in the second practice.

