F1 2022 Bahrain GP: Full Schedule, Session Timings, Live Streaming And Other Details

Know the full schedule, session timings, live streaming details, & more about the F1 2022 season’s first race weekend at the Bahrain GP, beginning on Friday.

Bahrain GP

Formula One is all set to host its first race of the 2022 season with the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain international circuit this weekend. Motorsport fans eagerly await racing action as F1 marches into a new era with new rules and regulations, alongside the new-look cars in the grid.

The season will sport cars with significant aero changes, contrasting to the period from 2014-2021, which witnessed Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton earning a record number of six drivers' championships and ended with 24-year-old Max Verstappen getting crowned as the world champion for the first time in his career with Red Bull.

Among the 10 constructors on the grid for 2022, Ferrari looked stable and strong with their car's pace during the pre-season testings at Barcelona and Bahrain. Red Bull also looked strong on the track during the final pre-season testing. However, Mercedes seemed like they have a lot of work to do on their car before heading into the Bahrain GP.

At the same time, Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel tested positive for the Covid-19 on Thursday. The four-time F1 world champion will be replaced by the team’s reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg for the season opener. While the first race weekend of the 2022 season kicks off with the first free practice on Friday, here’s the complete schedule for the 2022 Formula 1 Bahrain GP.

F1 Bahrain GP 2022: Full Schedule and Session Timings

  • Free Practice 1 begins at 5:30 PM IST on Friday, 3:00 PM local time, 12:00 PM GMT
  • Free Practice 2 begins at 8:30 PM IST on Friday, 6:00 PM local time, 3:00 PM GMT
  • Free Practice 3 begins at 5:30 PM IST on Saturday, 3:00 PM local time, 12:00 PM GMT
  • Qualifying begins at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday, 6:00 PM local time, 3:00 PM GMT
  • Bahrain GP main race begins at 8:30 PM IST on Sunday, 6:00 PM local time, 3:00 PM GMT

F1 Bahrain GP 2022: Live streaming details

Formula One fans in India can tune into the live broadcast by Star Sports to enjoy live racing action from the Bahrain GP, beginning on Friday. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of F1 in India and will also stream the event live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile application. Meanwhile, motorsport fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy live action from the Bahrain GP on C4 and Sky Sports.

