F1 Champion Max Verstappen Breaks Silence On Masi's Sacking Post Abu Dhabi GP Controversy

Drivers' Champion Max Verstappen has broken his silence on F1's decision to drop race director Michael Masi following the massive controversy that took place at the season finale of Abu Dhabi GP.

The Dutchman believes that the Australian motorsports official was put under the bus and hence it was unfair to sack him.

Max Verstappen calls decision to sack Michael Masi unfair

When asked if it was the right decision to axe F1 race director Michael Masi, Max Verstappen told Autosport, "I think it’s not correct. Everyone always tries to do the best job, everyone can always use help. Like us drivers also – we have the whole team behind us, we prove it ourselves. For me, it’s very unfair what happened to Michael – he was really being thrown under the bus."

The Dutchman added that he was surprised by the FIA's decision to remove Masi as the race director, stating that he felt sorry for him. "Now, [that they] did sack him like that in the first place for me is unacceptable. And now basically [that they] sacked him is really incredible. I feel really sorry for Michael. Because I think he was a very capable and good race director," added the 2021 F1 champion.

Verstappen then went on to add how it is incredibly difficult to replace former race director Charlie Whiting, who sadly passed away in March 2019. "After Charlie died it’s very hard to take over from someone like him. He had so much experience from the previous years, and also Charlie had help around him. And maybe Michael just needed a little bit more," added the Red Bull Racing driver.

Verstappen also explained how his situation in the sport during his first year was perhaps similar to Masi's situation as race director last year. "Everyone needs experience. [When] I came into this sport, my first year, if I look back at it now, I’m a complete rookie. I’m so much better than what I was back then and I think it would’ve been the same for Michael. So, to immediately sack him, for me, is not the right decision. But I wish him all the best with whatever comes next and I hope that it is better than being an F1 race director," explained the 24-year old.

FIA confirmed that while Masi would be removed as the race director post the massive controversy that took place at the Abu Dhabi GP, he would be given another role within the organization. However, it remains unclear as to what his new role would entail.

Image: F1.com, Instagram@RedBullRacing