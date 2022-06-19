F1 Champion Max Verstappen's Tiff With Lewis Hamilton Continues, This Time On Porpoising

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen has called out Mercedes' F1 drivers on the hot topic of porpoising, stating that they should speak solely for themselves. The Red Bull Racing driver's remarks came after seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton had urged all drivers and teams to take the issue of bouncing seriously.

Soon after, the Silver Arrows team principal Toto Wolff also highlighted that rival bosses are 'playing political games' over the porpoising issue and had taken it too far.

Max Verstappen speaks out on F1's hot topic - porpoising

When asked about Lewis Hamilton's comments, Max Verstappen began by replying that he was unsure if the Brit was referring to him but had assumed so. According to Motorsport.com, he went on to add, "It's not only him but his team-mate as well. They speak for other people. They should just focus on themselves and say what they think. So just speak for themselves instead of involving other people in it."

Hamilton had not made any direct reference to Verstappen but his comments hinted that he was referring to the Dutchman and the Red Bull Racing team currently leading both the Drivers' and the Constructors' Championships. In the Drivers' Championship, Verstappen currently has scored 150 points and has a 21-point lead over his teammate Sergio Perez. Meanwhile, Red Bull lead the Constructors' standings with 279 points, 80 points clear of second-placed Ferrari.

"It’s always interesting seeing people’s perspectives and opinions in different lights," said the Mercedes F1 driver. "In front of the media, it’s one thing. In others, in the background sometimes people say different things. Ultimately safety is the most important thing. It’s not about coping with the bouncing for the next four years. It’s about fixing it and getting rid of it, so all of us don’t have back problems moving forwards."

Meanwhile, Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff told Motorsport.com, "This is a sport where you're trying to keep a competitive advantage or gain it. But this situation has clearly gone too far. All drivers, at least one in every team, have said that they were in pain after Baku, that they had difficulty in keeping the car on track or blurred vision."

With the FIA having had discussions over the proposing issue and the potential safety concerns, it remains to be seen if they will be able to come up with any amicable solutions.